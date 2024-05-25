All Last Epoch weapon types explained

Just like Corruption in Last Epoch, the game offers a variety of weapons. Whether you like dishing out serious damage up close, prefer a hybrid weapon for maintaining distance while punishing enemies, or opt to eliminate foes from afar, there is a weapon to suit each of these preferences. The brilliance of Last Epoch is that all the weapons can be equipped by almost every class in the game. This means no matter what your role is, you will always have a choice in terms of weapons.

In this article, we have gone through all the weapon types available in the game so that you can choose the right deadly companion for yourself.

Weapon types in Last Epoch explained

All the weapon types in the game (Image via Eleventh Hour Games)

Daggers: Daggers are small, agile weapons that are best for close-range combat. They can be used to cast lethal statuses or summon wraiths with necromancer abilities. Daggers do not possess the same range as one-handed swords but can strike faster and deal elemental damage.

There is a weapon for each playstyle (Image via Eleventh Hour Games)

Two-Handed Maces: These blunt weapons in Last Epoch have great range compared to other melee-focused weapons. However, the main attractions of using two-handed Maces are not only the high damage but also the amazing stun capabilities. Two-handed Maces can cry great crowd control implicit.

These are all the weapon types available in the game so far. In future updates, there is a chance that new weapons will be introduced.