All new Artifacts in New World Aeternum Season 7

With the advent of the next phase of the storyline set to launch on January 21, 2025, Artifacts in New World Aeternum Season 7 has been expanded. There are eight new Artifacts that you will be able to get your hands on to expand your combat capabilities. Based on the stats mentioned for each of them, they look powerful, to say the least.

However, you will have to take on challenges in-game to gain access to these new and exciting Artifacts in New World Aeternum Season 7. Getting the job done will take some time, but it will be worth it in the long run. Here is more information on the new Artifacts and how to get access to them.

New Artifacts in New World Aeternum Season 7, stats, and how to get them

Expand Tweet

Trending

In case you're wondering how to get hold of these new trinkets of power, you'll be in luck as the developers have revealed all the information. While this makes the end goal easier, you will still have to play through the game to gain access to them. Here is the list of all the new Artifacts in New World Aeternum Season 7, unique abilities, and how to get hold of them in-game:

Void Gauntlet: Fracture - Heal 100% more health and deal 50% more damage with Essence Rupture. Unlock by defeating Tribunal Ice Mammoth, Ipomoea, and 20 Frozen Varangians in the Glacial Tarn.

- Heal 100% more health and deal 50% more damage with Essence Rupture. Unlock by defeating Tribunal Ice Mammoth, Ipomoea, and 20 Frozen Varangians in the Glacial Tarn. Life Staff: Heceta - Grant -30% damage absorption with Light Touch after casting a Life Staff ability. Complete the Heceta Canyon Questline to unlock.

- Grant -30% damage absorption with Light Touch after casting a Life Staff ability. Complete the Heceta Canyon Questline to unlock. Ice Gauntlet: Otzi - Inflict Frostburn by breaking Entomb, slowing enemies, and dealing damage over time. Found in Icewood Caverns by defeating Frostbound Howler.

- Inflict Frostburn by breaking Entomb, slowing enemies, and dealing damage over time. Found in Icewood Caverns by defeating Frostbound Howler. Fire Staff: Burnatator - Sacrifice damage for increased burn effects (15% over 5 seconds). Collect Ember Flames in Scorched Dunes.

- Sacrifice damage for increased burn effects (15% over 5 seconds). Collect Ember Flames in Scorched Dunes. Bow: Aconite - Deal 15% more damage to poisoned enemies. Unlock via the Venom Questline in Jungle Wilds.

- Deal 15% more damage to poisoned enemies. Unlock via the Venom Questline in Jungle Wilds. Rapier: Dorgort’s Blade - Apply stacking burn effects with heavy melee attacks. Defeat Dorgort in the Volcanic Lair to earn Lava Tip.

- Apply stacking burn effects with heavy melee attacks. Defeat Dorgort in the Volcanic Lair to earn Lava Tip. Earring: Justice - Automatically recharge healing potions after 20 hits (90-second cooldown). Complete the Alchemist Trials in the Forbidden Labs.

- Automatically recharge healing potions after 20 hits (90-second cooldown). Complete the Alchemist Trials in the Forbidden Labs. Musket: Shrapnel - Cause enemies to bleed on headshots. Earn by defeating the War Machine Captain in Ashen Barracks.

Depending on your class specialization, these Artifacts in New World Aeternum Season 7 will truly allow you to dominate the battlefield, especially in PvP situations. Your opponents won't know what hit them.

Read more New World Aeternum articles here:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback