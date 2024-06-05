All new dinos coming to Ark Survival Ascended this year with ARK: Additions Integration

The Ark: Additions Integration Creatures mod for Ark Survival Ascended is loaded with various new creatures that roam the primordial world of the Ark universe. These creatures are ruthless, vicious, and once you know them, quite friendly and useful. With the recent community crunch, the devs have released new information about the upcoming new dinos in the main server through this mod.

The decision to add dinos from ARK: Additions Creatures mod to the main server has the majority of the fanbase very hyped, as this mod is considered one of the best creatures mods available for the game. With the new The Center update, a new dino Shastasaurus is added to ARK Survival Ascended. Alongside it, two more have made their way into the game, Ceratosaurus, and Xiphactinus.

What are Ceratosaurus and Xiphactinus in Ark: Additions?

The Shastasaurus in ARK: Additions (Image via Studio Wildcard)

The Shastasauraus, who was added into the game first, isn’t much of a threat when you first meet it, but the same can’t be said for the other two. Both Ceratosaurus and Xiphactinus are ferocious carnivores that can take a bite out of even you if you aren’t careful enough.

Let’s take a look at both of the new dinos added from Ark: Additions

Ceratosaurus

One of the stealthiest dinos in Ark (Image via Studio Wildcard)

Common Name: Ceratosaurus

Ceratosaurus Species: Ceratosaurus Punctura

Ceratosaurus Punctura Time: Late Jurassic

Late Jurassic Diet: Carnivore

Carnivore Temperament: Extremely Aggressive

When in the wild these giant beasts are at their most dangerous state. The most terrifying aspect about these dinos is their mastery over stealth. They can stalk around and creep up behind before you can notice, and once they do, it's almost over. But if you manage to tame it their poison attacks can be very effective against your enemies.

Xiphactinus

The terror underwater (Image via Studio Wildcard)

Common Name: Xiphactinus

Xiphactinus Species: Xiphactinus Velox

Xiphactinus Velox Time: Late Cretaceous

Late Cretaceous Diet: Carnivore

Carnivore Temperament: Frenzied

These oversized Piranhas are nightmares of the shallow waters. They hunt in groups and can tear their prey into shreds in a matter of moments. Once they are fed, they only become more dangerous. The blood clouds that they form when hunting make them go into a frenzy and kill and attack anything in sight. When domesticated they make excellent water steeds and can be used for catching prey as well as defending against enemies.

These prehistoric ancestors of piranhas are known for their maws. They possess the power to even take down Megalodons. But due to their size differences, when these fish have something bigger than what they can chew, they just start biting out chunks of meat from them until only the skeleton remains.