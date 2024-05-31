All new features in Star Wars The Old Republic: Desperate Defiance update

Star Wars The Old Republic is one of the best MMORPGs based in the Star Wars Universe. Various factions, races, and classes in Star Wars The Old Republic let you forge your path and become a galactic legend. Recently, the game released its 7.5 update, named Desperate Defiance, which introduced a lot of new content, fixes, systems, and much more.

Star Wars The Old Republic was initially released in 2011. Even a decade after its launch, the game is still going strong. Star Wars fans all over the world still consider this game a great immersive experience into the Star Wars universe. The new Desperate Defiance update is a sign that Star Wars The Old Republic still plans to go a long way.

All the new features in Star Wars The Old Republic: Desperate Defiance

Everything new the Star Wars The Old Republic: Desperate Defiance (Image via EA)

Story content

Desperate Defiance Story: In this next chapter of the story of the Old Republic, we follow Padawan Sa’har Kateen as she asks for help in a risky mission to retrieve Darth Nul’s holocron from Heta Kol, her brother Ri’kan, and the Hidden Chain. These events mark a turning point in Sa’har’s journey, where she defines her direction and decides to take control of her fate.

Hutta modernization

Minboosa District: A new area on Hutta, featuring modernized artwork and new allies, including Adi Vonapa and Rakit, leaders of the worker rebellion.

New systems

Basilisk Prototype Venture: A new system where players who have completed Lane Vizla’s story missions can work with Lane to restore the Basilisk Prototype to full functionality. This includes training and bonding with the Basilisk Companion, B3-S16.

Events

Dantooine Spring Abundance Festival: A new seasonal event that runs for 28 days, starting with the launch of Game Update 7.5. Players will help restore old farmland, rescue creatures, bake pies, and participate in various activities. The activities in this event include:

Creature Rescue around the galaxy

Festive holo-pole dance

Cultivation missions

‘Fishing’

Egg Hunt

Pie Baking

Pie sampling

Achievements

Decoration, armor, mount, and pet rewards

Get ready for the new season of PvP (Image via EA)

PvP season

PvP Season 6 “Great Pirate Hunt”: This is the new PvP season, which starts alongside Game Update 7.5 and runs for 16 weeks, offering new rewards such as the Cosmic Corsair.

Cartel market items

New items: Inspired by the High Republic and the TV show "The Acolyte," the Cartel Market now features items like Dark Harbinger Armor Set, Serpent’s Tongue Vibroblade, Wookiee Jedi hairstyle, Fallen Master Beard, and Refined Mentor Armor.

Other features

Nar Shadda Nightlife event: This event starts on July 9, 2024, and includes a new helmet reward from the Emperor’s Grace machine.

Double XP event: A temporary event running from May 4 to May 16, 2024, offering double XP and other rewards.

These are all new features and events that came with the Star Wars The Old Republic: Desperate Defiance update. Since the update is already out, log into the game as soon as you can to participate in the new content.