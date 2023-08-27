Star Wars The Old Republic class tier list (August 2023)

Star Wars The Old Republic is known for its immersive storytelling and engaging gameplay. It introduces a bunch of classes that allow players to embody their favorite archetypes from the beloved universe. As the game continuously evolves, class strengths and weaknesses shift, influencing the class tier list. While this tier list only gives you an insight into the various characters present in the game, playing with a certain class totally depends on your playstyle and preferences.
In this article, we'll explore the classes that stand tall in the ever-changing landscape of The Old Republic.
Disclaimer: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.
Tier list for all classes in Star Wars The Old Republic in 2023
S-tier
The S-tier classes in the Star Wars showcase exceptional power and versatility. These characters are favored for their ability to dominate various aspects of the game. They are loved by all the players, including those who have just started the game and the returning players as well. Given below are some of these formidable contenders:
- Fury Marauder
- Concentration Sentinel
- Lethality Operative
- Ruffian Scoundrel
- Medicine Operative
- Sawbones Scoundrel
- Vengeance Juggernaut
- Vigilance Guardian
- Annihilation Maurader
- Watchman Sentinel
A-tier
The A-tier classes maintain a strong presence on the battlefield, offering reliable performances across various scenarios. The characters in this tier are fun to play with, however, they are not considered overpowered in the game. The following class characters fall in the A-tier:
- Advanced Protytpe Powertech
- Tactics Vanguard
- Pyrotech Powertech
- Plasmatech Vanguard
- Shield Tech Powertech
- Shield Specialist Vanguard
- Darkness Assassin
- Kinetic Combat Shadow
- Rage Juggernaut
- Focus Guardian
- Hatred Assassin
- Serenity Shadow
- Virulence Sniper
- Dirty Fighting Gunslinger
B-tier
The B-tier classes offer decent performances with specific strengths that cater to various playstyles. Engineering and Saboteur are the two classes from B-tier that are perfect if you want to have juggle plates and they also do above-average AoE damage to the enemies. Given below are the classes falling in the B-tier.
- Engineering Sniper
- Saboteur Gunslinger
- Bodyguard Mercenary
- Combat Medic Commando
- Corruption Sorcerer
- Seer Sage
- Immortal Juggernaut
- Defense Guardian
- Deception Assassin
- Infiltration Shadow
- Lightning Sorcerer
- Telekinetics Sage
- Concealment Operative
- Scrapper Scoundrel
- Madness Sorcerer
- Balance Sage
C-tier
The C-tier classes hold a moderate position in the tier list, offering average performances without standing out significantly. The Innovative Ordinance Mercenary and Assault Specialist Commando belong in this category. Both of them have great defenses and easy rotation.
- Innovative Ordinance Mercenary
- Assault Specialist Commando
- Carnage Marauder
- Combat Sentinel
D-tier
The D-tier classes find themselves at the lower end of the tier list, struggling to match the performance of higher-ranked contenders. This tier has Marksman Sniper and Sharpshooter Gunslinger. They cannot inflict great damage and have really bad defense in the game among all other characters. Characters belonging to this list are:
- Arsenal Mercenary
- Gunnery Commando
- Marksman Sniper
- Sharpshooter Gunslinger
This was all about the tier list for all the classes available in Star Wars The Old Republic. Whether you wield a lightsaber, blaster, or the power of the Force, the adventure awaits for you in the game.
Class rankings can shift with game updates and balance changes so it's important to stay informed about the latest updates and make well-informed decisions.