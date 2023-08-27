Star Wars The Old Republic class tier list (August 2023)

Star Wars The Old Republic is known for its immersive storytelling and engaging gameplay. It introduces a bunch of classes that allow players to embody their favorite archetypes from the beloved universe. As the game continuously evolves, class strengths and weaknesses shift, influencing the class tier list. While this tier list only gives you an insight into the various characters present in the game, playing with a certain class totally depends on your playstyle and preferences.

In this article, we'll explore the classes that stand tall in the ever-changing landscape of The Old Republic.

Disclaimer: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

Tier list for all classes in Star Wars The Old Republic in 2023

S-tier

Fury Marauder in Star Wars The Old Republic (Image via Electronic Arts)

The S-tier classes in the Star Wars showcase exceptional power and versatility. These characters are favored for their ability to dominate various aspects of the game. They are loved by all the players, including those who have just started the game and the returning players as well. Given below are some of these formidable contenders:

Fury Marauder

Concentration Sentinel

Lethality Operative

Ruffian Scoundrel

Medicine Operative

Sawbones Scoundrel

Vengeance Juggernaut

Vigilance Guardian

Annihilation Maurader

Watchman Sentinel

A-tier

Darkness Assassin (Image via Electronic Arts)

The A-tier classes maintain a strong presence on the battlefield, offering reliable performances across various scenarios. The characters in this tier are fun to play with, however, they are not considered overpowered in the game. The following class characters fall in the A-tier:

Advanced Protytpe Powertech

Tactics Vanguard

Pyrotech Powertech

Plasmatech Vanguard

Shield Tech Powertech

Shield Specialist Vanguard

Darkness Assassin

Kinetic Combat Shadow

Rage Juggernaut

Focus Guardian

Hatred Assassin

Serenity Shadow

Virulence Sniper

Dirty Fighting Gunslinger

B-tier

Immortal Juggernaut (Image via Electronic Arts)

The B-tier classes offer decent performances with specific strengths that cater to various playstyles. Engineering and Saboteur are the two classes from B-tier that are perfect if you want to have juggle plates and they also do above-average AoE damage to the enemies. Given below are the classes falling in the B-tier.

Engineering Sniper

Saboteur Gunslinger

Bodyguard Mercenary

Combat Medic Commando

Corruption Sorcerer

Seer Sage

Immortal Juggernaut

Defense Guardian

Deception Assassin

Infiltration Shadow

Lightning Sorcerer

Telekinetics Sage

Concealment Operative

Scrapper Scoundrel

Madness Sorcerer

Balance Sage

C-tier

Carnage Marauder in Star Wars The Old Republic (Image via Electronic Arts)

The C-tier classes hold a moderate position in the tier list, offering average performances without standing out significantly. The Innovative Ordinance Mercenary and Assault Specialist Commando belong in this category. Both of them have great defenses and easy rotation.

Innovative Ordinance Mercenary

Assault Specialist Commando

Carnage Marauder

Combat Sentinel

D-tier

Marksman Sniper class (Image via Electronic Arts)

The D-tier classes find themselves at the lower end of the tier list, struggling to match the performance of higher-ranked contenders. This tier has Marksman Sniper and Sharpshooter Gunslinger. They cannot inflict great damage and have really bad defense in the game among all other characters. Characters belonging to this list are:

Arsenal Mercenary

Gunnery Commando

Marksman Sniper

Sharpshooter Gunslinger

This was all about the tier list for all the classes available in Star Wars The Old Republic. Whether you wield a lightsaber, blaster, or the power of the Force, the adventure awaits for you in the game.

Class rankings can shift with game updates and balance changes so it's important to stay informed about the latest updates and make well-informed decisions.