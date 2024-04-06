All new Legendary items in Palworld (0.2.0.6 update)

Many new Legendary items were added to Palworld with the latest 0.2.0.6 update, which was pushed on April 4, 2024, and one of the major highlights was the new Raid mechanic. Bellanoir is an insanely powerful Raid Boss, especially in its Libero form. So, a powerful Boss Pal calls for powerful weapons.

Before this update dropped, there were over 10 types of Legendary weapons and gear in Palworld. Pocketpair, Inc. introduced many new variants of Legendary weapons that you can use to fight against the new Raid Boss. Along with new weapons, there are a handful of other new Legendary items that you can add to your inventory.

In this article, we will walk you through everything you need to know about the new Legendary weapons and items in Palworld.

How to get the Legendary Single-shot Rifle Schematic in Palworld

Expand Tweet

The game describes the new Legendary Single-shot Rifle as:

“A single-shot rifle. What it lacks in capacity, it makes up for with sheer power.”

The Sanctuary Chests are the best in the game to check for the Legendary Single-shot Rifle. Chests found in Sanctuaries are known for their impressive loot drop. So, you have a high chance of getting this Legendary weapon from the chests found in Sanctuaries.

Since the drop is not guaranteed, you will have to do a bit of farming before getting your hands on this Legendary Schematic in the game.

You can also get this Schematic from the level 35 Verdash Alpha Boss. Since it is a high-level Boss Pal, you should be prepared with powerful monsters of your own before challenging it to a fight.

How to get the Legendary Double-barreled Shotgun Schematic in Palworld

The game describes this weapon as:

“A shotgun ideal for close range combat. Despite the limited load capacity, it still packs a punch.”

Like the previous entry, your best bet at getting the Legendary Double-barreled Shotgun is by farming the chests found in Sanctuaries.

You can also get this Schematic as a reward from the level 38 Vaelet Alpha Boss. The drop is not guaranteed as a reward for defeating this Alpha Boss. So, you must be extremely lucky or persistently farm this Boss Pal for the Schematic. The same applies to almost every other Schematic obtained from Boss Pals in Palworld.

How to get the Legendary Musket Schematic in Palworld

Expand Tweet

The game describes this weapon as:

“An old-fashioned, simple gun. Fires a single, powerful shot at the expense of a long reload time.”

Just like the Legendary Single-shot Rifle and Double-barreled Shotgun Schematics, you might be able to find the Legendary Musket Schematic from one of the Sanctuary Chests. Farming them will increase your odds of getting your hands on this new schematic.

You can also get this Schematic from the Quivern Alpha Boss located near the Sealed Realm of the Winged Tyrant Fast Travel point.

How to get the new Legendary XL Training Manual in Palworld

You can get the new Legendary XL Training Manual from Dungeon Chest by defeating the Dungeon Boss Pals. You can also find them from Sanctuary Chest but the drop rate from Chests will be abysmally low.

How to get the Legendary Ancient Technical Manual

Like the previous entry, you can get this Legendary item from Dungeon Chests. Dungeons found in deserts, volcanoes, and snowy areas will have a higher chance of dropping this item.

How to get all three Legendary Fruits in Palworld

Expand Tweet

The Power Fruit, Life Fruit, and Stout Fruit are the last three new Legendary items added to the game in the latest update. You can get your hands on these Fruits only by defeating the Bellanoir Libero Raid Boss.

As of the writing of this article, there are no other methods of obtaining these Legendary items in the game.

All previous Palworld Legendary items

Old Bow

Cloth Outfit

Feather Hair Band

Pelt Armor

Crossbow

Metal Armor

Metal Helm

Handgun

Refined Metal Helm

Heat Resistant Refined Metal Armor

Cold Resistant Refined Metal Armor

Pump-action Shotgun

Assault Rifle

Pal Metal Helmet

Heat Resistant Pal Metal Armor

Cold Resistant Pal Metal Armor

Rocket Launcher

These were the Legendary items available before the 0.2.0.6 update in the game.