How to defeat Bellanoir Libero in Palworld Raids? Best counters and more

It's definitely not easy to defeat Bellanoir Libero in Palworld. The Level 50 counterpart of the formidable Bellanoir has emerged as the first "extreme" Raid Boss in Palworld. This enigmatic creature strikes fear with its imposing presence and boasts immense power that can overwhelm even the most seasoned tamers. If you're determined to conquer Bellanoir Libero and claim the coveted Raid Boss Egg, a potential gateway to an incredibly strong Pal, this guide is for you.

This article will unveil the best counters to exploit Bellanoir Libero's weaknesses, strategize effective tactics that leverage your Pal squad's strengths, and equip you with the knowledge to dominate the Raid Boss battlefield.

Note: Parts of this article are subjective and reflect the writer's opinions.

How to defeat Bellanoir Libero in Palworld?

This "extreme" variant of the fearsome Bellanoir Raid Boss has arrived in Palworld, and just like its regular counterpart, it demands a well-coordinated strategy to be defeated. Before facing this enigmatic creature, you must take crucial preparatory steps to ensure you're ready to combat its immense power.

1) Bellanoir Libero's Slab Fragments

Bellanoir Libero's Slab Fragments (Image via Pocketpair, Inc.)

Summoning Bellanoir Libero requires collecting specific treasures: Bellanoir Libero's Slab Fragments. These elusive fragments are hidden within chests guarded by the most formidable dungeon bosses: Alpha Pals.

Only high-level dungeons (prepare for anything above Level 40, and in the icy peaks region) offer a chance to find these fragments, but even then, be prepared for a frustrating hunt—they're a rare drop.

2) Craft the Bellanoir Libero's Slab

Craft the Bellanoir Libero's Slab (Image via Pocketpair, Inc.)

Assemble four of these elusive fragments, and head to a Production Assembly Line (or higher tier facility) to craft Bellanoir Libero's Slab. You can now summon the monstrous foe in Palworld.

Remember, Bellanoir Libero is a worthy opponent. Unlike the standard Bellanoir, this variant offers a greater challenge. Prepare for a grueling battle against a level 50 foe boasting a whopping 450,000 HP, and attacks that will take a massive chunk out of you and your Pal's HP.

3) Summon Bellanoir Libero

Summon Bellanoir Libero at the Summoning Altar (Image via Pocketpair, Inc.)

Approach the Summoning Altar in your Palworld base, holding the Bellanoir Libero's Slab. Activate the slab to unleash Bellanoir Libero in a skill-testing showdown.

A warning message also explains the risks you must accept to face Bellanoir. Clicking "Yes" on this screen starts the animation to summon Bellanoir to your base.

Each Summoning Altar can only be used once. After summoning Bellanoir Libero, the altar is destroyed, and you must create a new one for your next fight, even if you lose the current fight.

4) Fight and defeat Bellanoir Libero

Station your strongest Pals in the base for the fight against Bellanoir Libero (Image via Pocketpair, Inc.)

Just like its standard counterpart, this extreme Raid boss is a Dark-type Pal, making it vulnerable to Dragon-type attacks. Assemble a squad brimming with powerful Dragon-type Pals like Jetragons to maximize your damage output and defeat Bellanoir Libero in Palworld.

You'll have a maximum of 10 minutes to bring down this Pal. Bellanoir Libero's destructive tendencies are legendary. To minimize collateral damage, consider building a separate base dedicated to this epic showdown. Opt for flat terrain to ensure optimal battle conditions.

To defeat Bellanoir Libero in Palworld, flood the battlefield with your strongest Pals. Deploy your top 15 Pals within your dedicated base before summoning Bellanoir Libero. Remember, all Pals stationed here will participate, giving you a significant advantage. This essentially becomes a 16-versus-one fight (15 Pals from your base and your chosen Pal).

Bellanoir Libero's attacks in Palworld (Image via Pocketpair, Inc. || ImCade on YouTube)

Bellanoir Libero's attacks pack a serious punch. Dodge relentlessly and unleash a barrage of bullets between dodges to support your Pals. The legendary pump-action shotgun remains an excellent weapon of choice. However, the legendary assault rifle is also an excellent choice to melt Bellanoir Libero's health.

During this intense battle, if your Pals stationed at the base are incapacitated, quickly access your Palbox and switch them out for fresh Pals. Keeping your Palbox well-stocked with healthy Pals is vital for a sustained assault on Bellanoir Libero.

Keep rotating your strongest Pals should be able to defeat Bellanoir Libero (Image via Pocketpair, Inc. | ImCade on YouTube)

Team up with other players in co-op mode to increase the number of Pals to easily defeat Bellanoir Libero in Palworld.

What are the rewards after you defeat Bellanoir Libero in Palworld?

Rewards after you defeat Bellanoir Libero in Palworld (Image via Pocketpair, Inc. || ImCade on YouTube)

After you successfully defeat Bellanoir Libero in Palworld, your efforts are rewarded with some elusive loot, including gemstones and some of the other previously available loot in the game.

However, the coveted loot you receive once you defeat Bellanoir Libero in Palworld are,

Multiclimate Undershirt Level 2

Stout Fruit - Legendary Item

Huge Dark Egg

2x Ancient Civilization Core - Legendary Item

Bellanoir Libero (Ultra) Slab - Legendary item

Bellanoir Libero hatched from the Huge Dark Egg (Image via Pocketpair, Inc. || ImCade on YouTube)

The Huge Dark Egg received after you defeat Bellanoir Libero in Palworld hatches a Bellanoir Libero itself. This rare Pal has a passive trait of Siren of the Void which boosts Dark and Ice-type attacks by 20%.

Conquering Bellanoir Libero is no easy feat in Palworld. This formidable foe requires meticulous preparation, a well-coordinated strategy, and potentially the combined might of multiple players. However, the rewards are substantial. Not only will you claim a treasure trove of rare items, but you'll also have the opportunity to hatch your very own Bellanoir Libero—a powerful Pal with a unique darkness-amplifying trait.