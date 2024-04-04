Palworld releases first Raid Boss, announces "more content-packed update" release window

Palworld's first Raid Boss, Bellanoir, is finally here. The latest update on April 4 is the game's first major content update, marking the arrival of the formidable opponent. The new Pal is described as a force to be reckoned with, but cannot be caught from the raids.

The developers also revealed that they were planning for a "larger, more content-packed update" for the game. They are aiming for a Summer 2024 release for the same.

Palworld update today (April 4): Bellanoir, new items, quality-of-life changes, and more

Palworld's first Raid Boss is available now with the latest update. Players can summon Bellanoir at the new Summoning Altar. Patch notes revealed that the Raid Boss cannot be caught in Palworld Raid battles.

Furthermore, there is an "extreme" version that will be "incredibly powerful and difficult to defeat." Bellanoir will be the first true test of the player's mettle. Sportskeeda Palworlders are already on the case, devising the best strategy to take the new Pal down. We will share the raid guide here when it is ready.

Apart from this, the Palworld April 4 update has added a handful of items into the mix. These include the handy Training Manual (lets you give experience points to Pals), Ancient Technical Manual (lets you give ancient technology points to Pals), Homeward Thundercloud (instantly teleport to nearest base), Ring of Mercy (you won't be able to reduce enemy HP below 1, and plenty more.

UI and Base changes galore

No more happy Pals? (Image via Pocket Pair)

One of my favorite UI changes in this patch is that now you can see how many of the target Pal you already have captured when you aim a Pal Sphere at it. This may be a minor tweak but it provides clarity in any situation regarding whether or not I want to catch that beast.

Partner Skill cooldown for Pals can also now be found on the main screen. Another useful change is that crafted items can now be transported from facilities to chests by Pals if you select "allow transport." Pals can now also be forced to work during breaks by throwing them towards a facility.

There are also a variety of bug fixes and other gameplay-related changes that you can find in the Palworld April 4 patch notes.