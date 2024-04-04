Bellanoir in Palworld: Where to find, skills, item drops, and more

To find Bellanoir in Palworld, you must prove your mettle before facing the game's first enigmatic Raid boss. This powerful Dark-type creature promises a thrilling challenge and bountiful rewards for those brave enough to face her. Players might wonder where to find this Pal and what awaits them in a battle against this gigantic boss.

This guide will delve into everything you need to know about Bellanoir, from its summoning location to the devastating skills and the coveted items that are dropped upon defeat. So, gear up your Pals, prepare for an epic showdown, and discover how to defeat Bellanoir in Palworld.

Where to find Bellanoir in Palworld?

Summoning Bellanoir in Palworld (Image via Pocketpair, Inc.)

Bellanoir isn't a creature you'll stumble upon in your travels. Instead, this formidable foe is a Raid boss you can summon at your own peril. To bring Bellanoir into existence, unlock the Summoning Altar from the Ancient Technology tree.

Then, gather Bellanoir's Slab Fragments hidden within high-level dungeons (Level 40 or above) by looting purple and gold chests. Once you have the complete Bellanoir's Slab, head to the Summoning Altar and activate it.

Be prepared for a fight. A warning will appear highlighting the risks of summoning Bellanoir, who is powerful enough to wreck your base. For your safety, summon Bellanoir in a clear area far from your main base of operations.

Bellanoir can be hatched from the Huge Dark Egg received as a reward after defeating Bellanoir as a Raid boss.

Bellanoir in Palworld: All skills

Bellanoir using Dark Laser (Image via Pocketpair, Inc.)

Being a Dark-type Pal, Bellanoir has a plethora of Dark-type attacks up its sleeve. Currently, all details about Bellanoir's attacks are not available. In our fight against this Pal, these are the skills that the gigantic Raid boss used:

Dark Laser - Dark-type, 150 damage

- Dark-type, 150 damage Nightmare Ball - Dark-type, 100 damage

This section will be updated as more information about Bellanoir's attacks is available.

What items does Bellanoir drop in Palworld?

Bellanoir drops in Palworld (Image via Pocketpair, Inc.)

Bellanoir drops a variety of valuable items upon defeat, including Ruby and Emerald, which can be sold to any Merchant in Palworld for a considerable sum of money.

However, the more elusive and sought-after loot includes the new Multiclimate Undershirt, Training Manual [XL] (a legendary item), Huge Dark Egg, and Ancient Civilisation Core (yet another legendary item).

Bellanoir in Palworld: Work suitability

Bellanoir's skills and work suitability in Palworld (Image via Pocketpair, Inc.)

Bellanoir has a Partner Skill called Nightmare Iris, which attacks a targeted enemy with a powerful Nightmare Ray. This skill is of the Dark-type.

Bellanoir is specialized in Medicine Production. This talent stands at Level 4, and is greatly useful for automating medicine production facilities at your base. The Pal also has Gathering and Transporting traits, both at Level 2, considered average in Palworld.