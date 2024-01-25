How to get Huge Dark Egg in Palworld

In Palworld, the Huge Dark Egg is incredibly challenging to find. You must search the landscape of the Palpagos Islands extensively to locate it. As its name suggests, the elusive item is huge and has a Dark typing. This means you can get a Dark Element Pal by hatching it. Unfortunately, the path to finding it is thorny, and only with luck and determination will you achieve success.

The best thing about hunting the Huge Dark Egg is that you might find another huge egg in the process, such as the Huge Electric Egg. Since it is not guaranteed that a player will get one item first and only then another, the hunt is a worthwhile and rewarding task.

This article walks you through how to get the Huge Dark Egg, its hatching procedure, and more.

Where to find Huge Dark Egg in Palworld

Explore the wilderness. Luck be upon you. (Image via Pocketpair)

To find a Huge Dark Egg in Palworld, you need a Pal that can Fly. You must then mount it and search every corner of the overworld. Since the egg is of great value, you may not find it in places that can be easily reached. Based on how players found the Huge Dragon Egg in Palworld, we can assume that snagging the dark variant is similar.

Make sure you leave no places behind, especially the highlands, stone peaks, and cliffs. It’s been reported that hunters have found Huge Eggs at elevated heights. Here is a tip. You can use a Neutral-type Pal like Nitewing to soar through the sky, which is very important as it helps you get a bird’s eye view of the landscape.

As a final note, eggs are based on RNG and luck. So, consider yourself a lucky player if you find the item you desire.

How to hatch Huge Dark Egg

You can hatch eggs anywhere you want (Image via Pocketpair)

Hatching a Huge Dark Egg can take up to two hours after you put it inside the Palworld Incubator when playing on Normal Difficulty. Just as you usually hatch Normal, Large, and Huge eggs, the process of incubating is the same, but the time differs. This is why you need patience and determination as a collector to find and hatch rare eggs in Palworld.

The incubator indicates the condition of the item you have put inside. If it says, “Seems very comfortable,” just know things are alright. However, sometimes, it could say, “Seems just a little cold” or “Seems a little cold.” This is when you have to heat the Egg using an external source.

What Pals are hatched from the Huge Dark Egg?

Hatching a Dark Egg (Image via Pocketpair)

In Palworld, Dark Element Pals come to life when hatching Huge Dark Eggs. However, we don't have the names of the critters that hatch from this particular Egg yet.

We will update this article once we know all the Pals one can get from the Huge Dark Egg.

What is the Huge Dark Egg?

A Huge Dark Egg is one of the egg variants that can be hatched to get a rare and coveted Dark Element Pal. Unlike Regular Dark Eggs and Large Dark Eggs, Huge Dark Eggs are incredibly difficult to find in the title.

