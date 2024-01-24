5 best Neutral-type Pals to catch in Palworld

Palworld is filled with different Element Pals, and Neutral is one of them. It ranks at the bottom of the type chart and is considered the worst type, as it is not strong against any Elements, meaning players with a Neutral Element Pal cannot significantly damage others. In contrast, their Pal will suffer damage from Dark-type critters.

Since the game is much more than just battling and being competitive all the time, there are different ways to experience it. One can engage in farming, generating items, crafting tools and building, and many more. So, it won't matter if the Neutral-type Pal isn’t robust at fights; Pals like Nitewing are better suited as flyers than fighters.

This article will list the five best Neutral Pals in Palworld.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's viewpoints.

Catch Paladius, Lovander, and three other Neutral Element Pals in Palworld

1) Gorirat

How to get Neutral-type Gorirat in Palworld? (Image via Pocketpair)

Element : Neutral

: Neutral Location : Northeast of the Islandhopper Coast travel point.

: Northeast of the Islandhopper Coast travel point. Work Suitability : Useful for Handiwork (Level 1), Lumbering (Level 2) and Transporting (Level 3)

: Useful for Handiwork (Level 1), Lumbering (Level 2) and Transporting (Level 3) Weakness : Dark

: Dark Partner Skill : Full-power Gorilla Mode

: Full-power Gorilla Mode Possible Drop: Bone and Leather

Palworld players can go to the Islandhopper Coast waypoint and head straight to the northeast to encounter Gorirat. The monster can also be found in various locations within the biome, but the above location is the easiest way to find it. Once they arrive at the spot, they should send out the Dark-type Pals and simultaneously shoot bullets to decrease Gorirat's Health Points (HP).

Remember that killing it will result in revisiting the place, which one should avoid at all costs. One will have to restart the game if they take the life. As such, the best thing would be to catch it to get Bone and Leather as rewards and a Pal with Full-power Gorilla Mode Partner Skill.

Moreover, the Palworld Logging Site can produce more Wood and Fiber due to the Lumbering trait. Also, moving items around the base is boosted thanks to the Transporting ability.

2) Nitewing

How to get Nitewing in Palworld? (Image via Pocketpair)

Element : Neutral

: Neutral Location : North of the Grassy Behemoth Hills waypoint

: North of the Grassy Behemoth Hills waypoint Work Suitability : Can be used for Gathering (Level 2)

: Can be used for Gathering (Level 2) Weakness : Dark

: Dark Partner Skill : Travel Companion

: Travel Companion Possible Drop: Leather

As said in the intro, sometimes being strong has no value when a Pal is a specialist in something. The same opinion applies to Nitewing in Palworld. If players capture this majestic flying creature, getting a bird’s eye view of the Palpagos Island is a matter of choice. This flyer lets players find elusive items like Huge Electric Eggs waiting for them in the stone peaks.

Nitewing is a Neutral Element Pal with Level 2 Gathering work suitability. Although it lacks the traits needed to help players in the base, it assists in flying by letting them mount on it. They can traverse the location of the great monsters we have suggested in this list by riding this flyer - what a convenient way to reach anywhere.

3) Fenglope

How to get Fenglope? (Image via Pocketpair)

Element : Neutral

: Neutral Location : Can be found in the southern part of the Fisherman’s Point marker and inside the Falls Mineshaft

: Can be found in the southern part of the Fisherman’s Point marker and inside the Falls Mineshaft Work Suitability : Can be used for Lumbering (Level 2)

: Can be used for Lumbering (Level 2) Weakness : Dark

: Dark Partner Skill : Wind and Cloud

: Wind and Cloud Possible Drop: Horn and Leather

Fenglope is one of the best Pals with a unique design in Palworld. There are multiple locations where players can find it. The first one is very far from the starting point, and it takes longer to go there.

Therefore, the easiest way to encounter Fenglope in the game would be to challenge it in the Falls Mineshaft. Once defeated and captured, players can assign a job to this Pal in their base to take care of the Logging Site.

The possible drops one gets from catching Fenglope are Horn and Leather. On top of that, its active skills, Power Bomb (Neutral-type) and Iceberg (Ice-type), sport 70 power. Although not strong against other creatures, the latter move damages Dragon-type Pals.

4) Lovander

How to get Lovander? (Image via Pocketpair)

Element : Neutral

: Neutral Location : Can only be found at night in places such as the desert northeast of the Palpagos.

: Can only be found at night in places such as the desert northeast of the Palpagos. Work Suitability : Handiwork (Level 2), Mining (Level 1), Medicine Production (Level 2), and Transporting (Level 2)

: Handiwork (Level 2), Mining (Level 1), Medicine Production (Level 2), and Transporting (Level 2) Weakness : Dark

: Dark Partner Skill : Heart Drain

: Heart Drain Possible Drop: Flour, Strange Juice, Mushroom, and Suspicious Juice

The unique fact about Lovander in Palworld is that it only appears during nighttime. So, those who want to get it must go to the desert area mentioned above. It will be easy to spot it in the wild since it usually appears with other Lovanders.

Additionally, looking at their behavior of staying in a group hints that they prefer to roam the world as a herd. So, this can be your chance to gain more XP because catching the same Pals helps level up faster in Palworld.

Gamers can either do that or stick with a single catch. However, getting multiple Lovander means the base can produce more items, mine Ore and Stone, craft medicine and consumables, and put the farmed resources at the respective place much faster. Moreover, players can quickly obtain Palworld items like Flour, Mushroom, Strange Juice, and Suspicious Juice by snagging the beast.

5) Paladius

How to get Paladius? (Image via Pocketpair)

Element : Neutral

: Neutral Location : Can only be found at night in the desert in the northeast part of the map

: Can only be found at night in the desert in the northeast part of the map Work Suitability : Mining (Level 2) and Lumbering (Level 2)

: Mining (Level 2) and Lumbering (Level 2) Weakness : Dark

: Dark Partner Skill : Holy Knight of the Firmament

: Holy Knight of the Firmament Possible Drop: Ancient Civilization Part, Pal Metal Ingot, Diamond, and Precious Entrails.

Paladius is the last best Neutral-type Pal to add to one’s collection. Being a Legendary monster in Palworld, it boasts Level 2 Lumbering and Mining traits. Not only is it suitable for the base activities, but it is also a great rideable Pal. That said, when players decide to hunt down this elusive creature, they must realize what they are up to. Firstly, the given location has harsh weather conditions, resulting in faster HP depletion.

On top of that, players will face Paladius and Necromus in the same location since they roam as a team in the wilderness. One has the opportunity to catch both Legendary Pals in a single attempt, but they should acknowledge the power of these beasts. Remember, if Palworld players attack any two monsters, the other retaliates with fury in support. Therefore, the strategy they need to apply in the battle would be to take down one critter first and only then go for another.

