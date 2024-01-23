How to get Huge Electric Egg in Palworld

You can get a Huge Electric Egg in Palworld by thoroughly exploring the biomes. The item can be found in multiple places across the map. However, finding it is totally up to you and how extensively you search for it. Sometimes, you may encounter it in the wild quickly due to sheer luck. This might not be the case for everyone since pursuing this resource can take more time than one expects. Even so, the hunt is worthwhile, and it doesn't hurt to get an elusive Electric-type Pal.

While venturing the expanse of the Palpagos island, you may need help spotting the Huge Electric Egg in Palworld. Your eyes might miss this item if you look elsewhere or at the wrong place. Well, worry not; this article details things you should know before setting out to explore the vast overworld.

Use Glider or Rideable flying Pal to find Huge Electric Egg in Palworld

It's better to fly than to be on the ground while hunting Huge Electric Eggs (Image via Pocketpair)

Using a Rideable Flying Pal is one of the best ways to traverse and search for resources like the Huge Electric Egg in Palworld. Gliding is another option, but it's only useful for short distances. That said, let’s take a look at how to come across this precious object.

You should know that any eggs in the game spawn randomly and are based on RNG, meaning you may find the elusive item when you don't want it. In contrast, you may not encounter it when you actually desire it. So, what can be done to get a Huge Electric Egg in Palworld? Do the following things to increase your chances, but note that the encounter isn't guaranteed.

Use Pals like Nitewing or Galeclaw: Both Nitewing and Galeclaw are Neutral-type Pals in Palworld. They are proficient at flying and can be a great partner for soaring the sky. You can opt for these creatures since they can take you to locations you can’t reach normally.

Sometimes, the Huge Electric Egg might be at the top of the stone peak, and without a flyer with you, you can’t get it. Therefore, you will want someone by your side in such cases.

Search hidden corners: You have to make sure you search every corner of the cliffs, highlands, hidden areas, and more to find the Huge Electric Egg in Palworld. If you are doing that, that means you are getting close to it; you may ultimately find it and add it to the Paldex.

How to hatch Huge Electric Egg in Palworld

Hatching an Electric Egg (Image via Pocketpair)

After you get a Huge Electric Egg, you must put it inside the Incubator to hatch it. Once placed, you will instantly know the hatch time and the egg's condition. If the machine indicates the item is too cold, you will want to warm it up externally. Usually, the Huge variants of eggs take two hours in-game to hatch. This means this egg can also take the same time.

Wait patiently; you might get your hands on a rare and powerful Electric-type pal in this MMORPG game.

