How to get Fiber in Palworld

Getting Fiber in Palworld is very important for the early game when you are just starting to establish your base. The material has a fair amount of usage in the different types of equipment that the title's community can make. As such, many players may find themselves wanting to know how they can collect a large amount of it.

Thankfully, resource accumulation in Palworld can mostly be automated after a few hours of gameplay. So, what should you know about farming Fibers in this new survival game?

How to farm Fiber in Palworld

A player harvesting Wood and Fiber in Palworld (Screenshot via Sportskeeda/Pocketpair)

Fiber can be found whenever you chop a tree with an axe in Palworld. Any tree you can chop down has a chance of producing Fiber whenever it is hit.

With this being the case, you may want to locate yourself in a wooded area if you need Fiber. The resource cannot be harvested from the logging site facility, even if you use it yourself.

Since Fiber is not a common resource like Wood or Stone, its collection cannot be entirely automated. It can be produced with the Crusher device that you can unlock at level 8. By exchanging a surplus of Wood, which can be farmed indefinitely at the logging site, you can make Fiber with the help of a Pal that has the Watering ability.

This means that if you want to farm Fiber, you will need at least one Pal with the Lumbering ability, a logging site, a Crusher, and a Pal with the Watering ability. Thankfully, these should be relatively easy prerequisites to meet for those in the early game. You will need 100 Wood, 40 Stone, and 20 Paldium Fragments if you want to build both facilities.

As for Pals with the Lumbering ability, the easiest ones to find and catch in the early game are Lifmunk, the green squirrel Pal, and Tanzee, the green monkey Pal. As you progress, you may want to switch these workers out with Dinossom and Eikthyrdeer, who possess higher Lumbering levels.

Pals with the Watering ability are relatively easy to come by at all points of the game. Teafant, Pengullet, and Fuack are all easy to find and even easier to catch, making them the perfect starting core for watering needs at the base.

However, finding Pals of a higher Watering level can be quite troublesome for the early and mid-game, depending on where you establish your base. The easiest Pal to encounter with a higher Watering level would be Penking, who can be hatched early from a Damp Egg if you are lucky enough.

Hopefully, by following this guide, you should have no trouble building up your FIber supply. This resource is very important, as it is a main component of every player's first ranged weapon: Bows.