5 best Dark-type Pals to catch in Palworld

Be it the enigmatic charm of Daedream or the expressionless face of Depresso, Dark-type Pals in Palworld have won countless hearts. Available in all sizes, from the small Hoocrates to the large Necromus, these Pals are great assets. Exhibiting some bold, intimidating designs, Dark-type Pals offer invaluable support while exploring the land of Palpagos.

This article features a list of the top Dark-type Pals up for grabs. These creatures help players progress through the map of Palworld. By leading the charge in boss fights or defending bases against raids, Dark-type Pals are ideal additions to your collection.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the author's opinions.

5 best Dark-type Pals players can catch in Palworld

1) Shadowbeak

What's that Pokemon? Arceus? No, it's the Dark-type Pal Shadowbeak. (Image via Pocket Pair, Inc.)

Element: Dark

Shadowbeak can be found on the northeast side of Palpagos. Work Suitability: Can be used for gathering (Level 1)

Can be used for gathering (Level 1) Weakness: Dragon

Dragon Partner Skill: Modified DNA

Shadowbeak is a sharp-taloned, large bird-like Pal with black feathers and red eyes. It can be found in the caves of Darkest Depths in Deep Jungle. This beast has a variety of powerful attacks in its arsenal, like Dark Ball, Shadow Burst, and Divine Disaster.

Shadowbeak resembles Arceus from Pokemon but differs in its color palette. It can be used as a flying mount, and the partner skill can enhance Dark-type attacks while players ride it.

2) Astegon

This Reshiram look-alike Dark-type Pal boasts an intimidating presence. (Image via Pocket Pair, Inc.)

Element: Dark/Dragon

Astegon can be found on the island on the far northeast side of the map. Work Suitability: Can be used for Handiwork (Level 1) and Mining (Level 4)

Can be used for Handiwork (Level 1) and Mining (Level 4) Weakness: Dragon and Ice

Dragon and Ice Partner Skill: Black Ankylosaur

Astegon, one of the best Dragon-type Pals, can be described as an Ankylosaur with wings. It has large, firey wings, purple claws, and glowing yellow eyes. Its arsenal includes strong attacks like Dragon Cannon, Spirit Flame, Dragon Burst, and Nightmare Ball.

Boasting a fearsome Dark look, Astegon stands its ground intimidatingly while peacocking its large wings. Its partner skill allows players to deal great damage to mounted opponents.

3) Cawgnito

Cawgnito is a Dark-type Pal who looks like a witch doctor. (Image via Pocket Pair, Inc.)

Element: Dark

Twin islands at the eastern part of Palpagos Work Suitability: Can be used for Lumbering (Level 1)

Can be used for Lumbering (Level 1) Weakness: Dragon

Dragon Partner Skill: Telepeck

Cawgnito is a bird-like creature with a distinct black hat. It has a sleek white body with black wings and a skull-like beak that resembles witch doctor masks. Coupled with that, this bird has hollow red eyes that give off a scary look. Its partner skill, Telepeck, launches a coordinated Phantom Peck attack on a targeted enemy.

This mysterious avian, whom players consider one of the strongest Pals, prefers to walk for unknown reasons. This, along with a set of powerful abilities like Air Cannon and Shadow Burst, helps separate Cawgnito as a powerful foe.

4) Blazehowl Noct

Blazehowl Noct is a Dark-type Pal who proves to be a fearsome ally when caught. (Image via Pocket Pair, Inc.)

Element: Dark/Fire

Skeletal shores on the southern islands of the Palpagos Work Suitability: Can be used for Kindling (Level 3) and Lumbering (Level 2)

Can be used for Kindling (Level 3) and Lumbering (Level 2) Weakness: Dragon and Water

Dragon and Water Partner Skill: Darkflame Lion

Blazehowl Noct is a lion-like creature in Palworld. Notably, it is a variant of the Blazehowl Pal that players may have come across. It's a visually striking creature with numerous flame accents on its body, a fiery mane, and an explosive personality.

Blazehowl features powerful Dark-type attacks, such as Dark Laser, Spirit Flame, and Shadow Burst. Its partner skill is called Darkflame Lion, which allows players to get more drops after defeating Neutral Pals.

5) Incineram Noct

Incineram Noct looks like one of the reindeer that got mad at Santa. (Image via Pocket Pair, Inc.)

Element: Dark

Rocky riverbeds off of the sandy islands in the southwest part of Palpagos Work Suitability: Can be used for Kindling (Level 1), Handiwork (Level 2), Transporting (Level 2) and Mining (Level 1)

Can be used for Kindling (Level 1), Handiwork (Level 2), Transporting (Level 2) and Mining (Level 1) Weakness: Dragon

Dragon Partner Skill: Flameclaw Hunter

Incineram Noct has a sleek black body with large red eyes and purple accents. It is a variant of Incineram Pal. Boasting a huge stature with sharp claws, Incineram Noct can be found in the volcanic regions on the southwest side of Palpagos Island.

With strong antlers that further enhance its height, Incineram Noct boasts a fearsome posture. Possessing powerful attacks like Shadow Burst, Ignis Rage, and Flare Arrow, this is a powerful ally in Palworld. As for its partner skill, Incineram Noct can attack targeted enemies with a powerful Hellfire Claw ability.