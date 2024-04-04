The Summoning Altar in Palworld can be used to summon Raid Bosses. By challenging and defeating these powerful Boss Pals, you will earn hefty rewards. However, overpowering the Raid Boss Pals in Palworld is not easy, although the rewards make it worth the effort. That said, setting up the Summoning Altar in Palworld can be a pain if you do not know how to do the same.

This article will run you through everything you need to know about the Summoning Altar in Palworld, including how to build it and other miscellaneous things you might need to know.

What do you need to build the Summoning Altar in Palworld?

Recipe of Summoning Altar in the game (Image via Pocketpair, Inc)

Firstly, you must unlock the recipe for the Summoning Altar. This can be done as soon as you reach level 33. Thereafter, the Summoning Altar structure will be ready to be unlocked under the Ancient Technology tab. You can find the Ancient Technology tab under the Technology tab.

Once you locate the structure, you must unlock it using three Ancient Technology points. If you do not have Ancient Technology Points, you must first acquire some as without these, you will not be able to unlock the Summoning Altar recipe.

Besides these, you will need 100 Stone and 20 Paldium Fragments to build the Summoning Altar in the game.

How to build the Summoning Altar in Palworld

Building the Summoning Altar (Image via Pocketpair, Inc)

Once you have the recipe unlocked along with the building materials, you must go into the Build menu. Under the Others section, you can find the Summoning Altar in Palworld. You can build this structure like any other in the game provided you have the aforementioned items.

How to get Ancient Technology Points in Palworld

Ancient Technology Points are used to craft a wide array of unique tools. For instance, the Rocket Launcher and Grappling Gun require Ancient Technology Points.

With the release of the Summoning Altar in Palworld, you might find yourself looking for Ancient Technology Points. You can get them through Tower Bosses and Alpha Boss Pals in the game. This can be a difficult resource to farm, especially if you play solo, as Boss Pals are tough to crack.

How to get Stone and Paldium Fragments in Palworld

These are some of the most readily available resources in this game. You can find Stone blocks randomly spread throughout the expanses of Palpagos Island. Use a tool like a Pickaxe to mine Stone from these naturally occurring stone mounds. You can also use a Pal with Mining Work Suitability to do the hard work for you.

While mining for Stone, you will also acquire Paldium Fragments but you will not get a lot of this commodity. So, find Paldium Fragment clusters if you want to farm this resource in Palworld. These clusters can be found in abundance near water bodies. You can also find Paldium Fragments lying on the ground as you traverse the map.