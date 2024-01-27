5 best Pals for mining in Palworld

Having the right Pals for mining in Palworld is a necessity, especially during the late hours in-game. You will start mining right from the onset of your journey around Palpagos. The simple act of swinging your pickaxe starts with the need for stones and later evolves into an integral part of the Palworld experience. However, if you have the correct Pals, there is no need to overexert yourself.

This article will cover the five best Pals for mining in Palworld.

Here are the five best Pals for mining in Palworld

1) Cattiva

Cattivas are perfect for mining in Palworld (Image via Pocketpair)

Element - Neutral

- Neutral Work suitability - Handiwork (Level 1), Gathering (Level 1), Mining (Level 1), and Transporting (Level 1)

- Handiwork (Level 1), Gathering (Level 1), Mining (Level 1), and Transporting (Level 1) Weakness - Dark

- Dark Location - Plateu of Beginnings and Windswept Hills

Cattivas are one of the best starter Pals in Palworld. These bipedal creatures are pink throughout. However, their torsos feature a bold shade of yellow. Their Partner skill, Cat Helper, is quite helpful during the early hours as it increases your maximum carrying capacity.

With Mining at Level 1, Cattivas are one of the earliest Pals you can find with this skill. Moreover, despite their extensive skill set, these cat-like creatures prefer to mine over everything else, making them one of the best Pals for mining in Palworld.

2) Quivern

Quivern in Palworld (Image via Pocketpair)

Element - Dragon

- Dragon Work suitability - Handiwork (Level 1), Transporting (Level 3), Gathering (Level 2), and Mining (Level 2)

- Handiwork (Level 1), Transporting (Level 3), Gathering (Level 2), and Mining (Level 2) Weakness - Ice

- Ice Location - Wildlife Sanctuary No. 2

These are some of the best Pals for mining in Palworld. Besides being covered in thick, snow-like fur, they have two beautiful blue feathers jutting out from their heads. Their wings are white on top and blue underneath. These creatures can be found in Wildlife Sanctuary No. 2. However, players must be careful, as Quiverns can be extremely tough to take down.

Carry Ice-type Pals with you to make the fight easier. They have impeccable combat prowess, but mining is where these Pals truly shine. Just deploy a couple of these in your base, and they'll gather enough stones to keep you going for a long time.

3) Penking

Penking in Palworld (Image via Pocketpair)

Element - Water and Ice

- Water and Ice Work suitability - Watering (Level 2), Handiwork (Level 2), Mining (Level 2), Cooling (Level 2), and Transporting (Level 2)

- Watering (Level 2), Handiwork (Level 2), Mining (Level 2), Cooling (Level 2), and Transporting (Level 2) Weakness - Electric

- Electric Location - Sealed Realm of the Frozen Wings

Despite being unrelated, Penkings heavily resemble Pengullets. As for accessories, these penguin-like sailors don a captain's hat. While mostly covered in blue, their torsos are white and decorated with red dots. They can be found pretty early during the game and are exceptionally easy to take down with Electric-type Pals.

These Pals have four different skills at Level 2, which makes them exceptional all-rounders. In terms of mining, Penkings are as good as they come.

4) Digtoise

Digtoise in Palworld (Image via Pocketpair)

Element - Ground

- Ground Work suitability - Mining (Level 3)

- Mining (Level 3) Weakness - Grass

- Grass Location - North of Investigator's Fork

Digtoises are big in size, and their shells are filled with drills that stick out from the top. Their shells are considered exceptionally strong, and they have a ton of HP to show for it. Consequently, they are pretty hard to capture. However, they are vulnerable to Grass-type Pals, so stack those in your party for an easy fight.

Aside from having Mining (Level 3), this creature's skillset is limited to mining, which means it will never get distracted. In summation, Digtoises are one of the best Pals for mining in Palworld.

5) Blazamut

Blazamut in Palworld (Image via Pocketpair)

Element - Fire

- Fire Work suitability - Kindling (Level 3) and Mining (Level 4)

- Kindling (Level 3) and Mining (Level 4) Weakness - Water

- Water Location - Wildlife Sanctuary No. 3

According to the Palworld Paldeck, Blazamuts came into existence after a volcanic explosion. They sport rock-like arms and horns, which are outlined with shiny strips of magma. Considered extremely tough in a fight, they can be a handful for even the most experienced Palworld players. Make sure you're carrying Water-type Pals while hunting for Blazamuts.

Boasting exceptional Mining skills (Level 4), Blazamuts are easily one of the best Pals for mining in Palworld. If you can catch a few and deploy them in your base, you will never have to worry about mining again.

