How to defeat Bellanoir in Palworld Raids? Best counters and more

To defeat Bellanoir in Palworld, you will first have to prove yourself worthy of summoning this gigantic Pal. The first Raid Boss in Palworld has descended, and this shadowy creature strikes fear with its imposing presence and boasts immense power that can crush even the most seasoned tamers. If you're eager to defeat Bellanoir and claim the coveted Raid Boss Egg, a potential gateway to an incredibly strong Pal, then dive into this guide!

This article will unveil the best counters to exploit Bellanoir's weaknesses, strategize effective tactics that leverage your Pal squad's strengths, and equip you with the knowledge to dominate the Raid Boss battlefield.

Note: Parts of this article are subjective and reflect the writer's opinions.

How to defeat Bellanoir in Palworld?

Bellanoir, the first fearsome Raid Boss, has arrived in Palworld, and it demands a well-coordinated strategy to be defeated. Before defeating this Pal, there are other steps that you need to follow:

1) Bellanoir's Slab Fragments

Bellanoir Slab Fragments (Image via Pocketpair, Inc.)

Before starting the fight to defeat Bellanoir in Palworld, you'll need to gather Bellanoir's Slab Fragments. These elusive treasures are hidden within chests guarded by the toughest dungeon bosses: Alpha Pals. Only high-level dungeons (above level 40 for us) offer a chance to contain these fragments, and even then, they're not guaranteed drops.

2) Craft the Bellanoir's Slab

Craft the Bellanoir Slab (Image via Pocketpair, Inc.)

Once you've collected four Bellanoir's Slab Fragments, head to a Production Assembly Line (or higher tier facility) to craft the Bellanoir's Slab. The rarity of the slab, denoted by color (blue or purple), determines the difficulty of the ensuing battle.

Blue slabs summon Bellanoir with a formidable 294,000 HP, while purple slabs unleash Bellanoir Libero, an even more monstrous version with a staggering 450,000 HP. Each slab can be used for only one summon.

3) Summon Bellanoir

Summon Bellanoir at the Summoning Altar (Image via Pocketpair, Inc.)

With the Bellanoir's Slab in hand, approach the Summoning Altar within your base in Palworld. Activate the slab to unleash Bellanoir in a thrilling showdown. Remember, the difficulty scales with the slab's rarity, so prepare accordingly.

A warning message also displays the risks you must undertake to face Bellanoir. Clicking "Yes" on this screen begins the animation to Summon Bellanoir at your base.

Each Summoning Altar can also be used only once. After you summon Bellanoir, the altar will be destroyed, and you will need to craft a new one for your next fight.

4) Fight and defeat Bellanoir

Station your strongest Pals in the base for the fight against Bellanoir (Image via Pocketpair, Inc.)

To defeat Bellanoir in Palworld, exploit its type weakness to maximize your damage output. As a Dark-type Pal, Bellanoir is particularly vulnerable to Dragon-type attacks. Consider assembling a squad brimming with Jetragons, powerful Dragon-type Pals. The encounter with Bellanoir is time-restricted, with a maximum duration of 10 minutes.

Bellanoir's destructive tendencies pose a significant threat to your base. To minimize the carnage, consider building a separate base specifically for this Raid encounter. Choose a flat terrain for optimal battle conditions. The core strategy of this fight is to completely overwhelm Bellanoir with numbers.

Deploy your 15 strongest Pals within this base before summoning Bellanoir. Remember, all Pals stationed here will participate in the Raid, giving you a significant advantage. Effectively, this becomes a 16 versus one fight if you are playing solo, that is, 15 Pals from your base and one Pal that you can choose from your Pal team.

Bellanoir's attacks in Palworld (Image via Pocketpair, Inc.)

Bellanoir's attacks are devastating, and they hit like a truck. You should dodge as many of its attacks as possible, and use guns that pack a punch to shoot in between and aid your Pals. The legendary pump-action shotgun in Palworld is an excellent weapon for this fight and is highly recommended.

Your strongest Pals should be able to defeat Bellanoir (Image via Pocketpair, Inc.)

This fight can also be done in co-op with other players, thereby increasing the total number of Pals that can take part against the singular monstrosity Bellanoir.

5) Protect your base

Protect your Palbox (Image via Pocketpair, Inc.)

During the battle, prioritize the safety of your Palbox. Bellanoir's destructive rampage could obliterate the Palbox, causing your precious Pals to disappear. Constructing metal walls and putting layers of it between the Palbox and the Raid encounter area might help protect the structure's integrity and keep it safe.

What are the rewards after you defeat Bellanoir in Palworld?

Rewards after you defeat Bellanoir in Palworld (Image via Pocketpair, Inc.)

After you successfully defeat Bellanoir in Palworld, your efforts are rewarded with a good bounty. These include Ruby, Emerald, and some of the other previously available loot in the game.

However, some of the rarer and elusive loot received once you defeat Bellanoir in Palworld are:

Multiclimate Undershirt

Training Manual [XL] - Legendary item

Huge Dark Egg

Ancient Civilisation Core - Legendary item

Bellanoir hatched from the Huge Dark Egg (Image via Pocketpair, Inc.)

The Huge Dark Egg received after you defeat Bellanoir in Palworld hatches a Bellanoir itself! This means that you can get a Bellanoir for yourself every time you defeat this boss in a raid.

Defeating Bellanoir, Palworld's first Raid Boss, is no small feat. It requires preparation, cunning strategy, and a powerful Pal squad. From gathering the elusive Bellanoir Slab Fragments to exploiting Bellanoir's Dark-type weakness with Dragon-type Pals, you're now prepared to claim victory and reap the rewards.