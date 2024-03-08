How to get Legendary Pump-action Shotgun in Palworld

The Legendary Pump-action Shotgun in Palworld is a powerhouse and packs a mean punch in tight spaces. The "pokemon-with-guns" game has a variety of weapons and classes, but the legendary variants are just a class apart. The path to acquiring this is not an easy one, as you need to take down a mean boss to stand a chance at getting its schematic.

In this article, we will equip you with the knowledge needed to acquire this rare and powerful weapon. Prepare for a battle and learn how to claim the Legendary Pump-action Shotgun for your weapon cabinet.

How to get the Legendary Pump-action Shotgun in Palworld

To get the Legendary Pump-action Shotgun in Palworld, you must have luck on your side and take down Alpha Suzaku. This fiery and winged Pal holds the schematic needed to craft the devastating weapon. This guide will walk you through the steps to get your hands on this legendary schematic and the weapon.

Confront the Alpha Suzaku

Alpha Suzaku in Palworld (Image via Pocketpair, Inc.)

To acquire the schematic for the Legendary Pump-action Shotgun, you must capture or defeat the Alpha Suzaku. However, obtaining the schematic is not certain, with only a four to five percent chance of it dropping after Suzaku is defeated or captured.

Suzaku is an end-game Alpha Pal appearing as a level 45 beast. It can be found Southeast of the Duneshelter fast travel point, and you will generally need to wear heat-resistant armor to go there unless you're traveling at night.

Securing the Legendary Pump-action Shotgun in Palworld significantly enhances combat proficiency. With this weapon, players can effectively counter formidable bosses and crunch in good numbers alongside their Pals.

Items required to craft the Legendary Pump-action Shotgun in Palworld

Materials required to craft the Legendary Pump-action Shotgun in Palworld (Image via Pocketpair, Inc.)

Getting the schematic is the easy part; you now need to craft the Legendary Pump-action Shotgun in Palworld. This weapon can only be crafted in the Weapon Assembly Line. Any workbench of a lower variant will not be able to produce this exotic weapon.

Any craftable item of legendary status is infamous for the insane amount of resources it needs. As such, to craft this devastating shotgun, you need the following resources:

202 Refined Ingot

135 Polymer

270 Carbon Fiber

30 Ancient Civilization Parts

None of these parts can be acquired easily and require extensive compound resources. Given the damage this weapon packs, it is well worth the hassle to farm all these items.

Ancient Civilisation Parts are received after defeating or capturing Alpha Pals, Carbon Fiber can be created from Charcoal or Coal, Polymer is crafted from High Quality Pal Oil, and Refined Ingot can be easily crafted from plain old Ore and Coal.

Digtoise in Palworld (Image via Pocketpair, Inc.)

Having a base in an area where Ore spawns frequently is the key to this coveted weapon in Palworld. Having Pals like Digtoise, which specialize in mining, may help ease the process.

