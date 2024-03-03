How to breed the best Digtoise for mining in Palworld

While pickaxes and drills are crucial, Pals are the most loyal mining companions, and Digtoise is the latest mining Pal you can get in Palworld. These crustacean Pals aren't just cute companions; they're earth-shattering drill machines when it comes to digging. Like all, getting the best variant of this Pal for mining isn't just about luck; it's a strategic breeding game.

This guide will walk you through the perfect breeding process, ensuring your quirky Pal becomes a tireless machine, bringing home the resources in record times.

How to get the best Digtoise for mining?

Easily one of the best Pals in Palworld for mining, a basic Digtoise is just the beginning. However, with strategic breeding, you can create a machine that maximizes your efficiency and brings home the resources very quickly.

Since the endgame relies heavily on crafting, which requires lots of resources, having this Pal with the right passives can make the game run in butter-smooth, easy mode for you.

Choosing the right foundation

Anubis will be your base Pal in the process of getting the perfect passives. (Image via Pocketpair, Inc.)

The foundation of your champion miner lies in its parents. Here's what you need to look for:

Species: Anubis is the prime choice for mining because of its access to the powerful "Earth Emperor" passive, significantly boosting mining power.

Passives: The end goal is to acquire a Digtoise with the following passives:

Earth Emperor: Enhances mining efficiency.

Enhances mining efficiency. Legend: Increases attack power, leading to faster mining.

Increases attack power, leading to faster mining. Ferocious: Provides a further attack boost.

The breeding process

The tortoise-like Pal in Palworld (Image via Pocketpair, Inc.)

Getting the perfect variant of Digtoise would require you to dive into the world of breeding. Here's a detailed guide to breeding your ultimate mining Pal:

Acquire an Anubis with "Earth Emperor": You can either catch one in the wild or breed two Anubis with a chance of getting the desired passive.

You can either catch one in the wild or breed two Anubis with a chance of getting the desired passive. Breed the "Earth Emperor" Anubis with another Anubis: Aim for offspring with "Earth Emperor," "Legend," and "Ferocious."

Aim for offspring with "Earth Emperor," "Legend," and "Ferocious." Refine the Breed: Breed the offspring with good passives together until you have an Anubis with all four desired passives: "Earth Emperor," "Legend," "Ferocious," and potentially "Mine Foreman."

Breed the offspring with good passives together until you have an Anubis with all four desired passives: "Earth Emperor," "Legend," "Ferocious," and potentially "Mine Foreman." Crossbreed with a Clean Slate: Finally, breed your champion Anubis with a Leezpunk or Leezpunk Ignis that has no passives. This ensures the offspring inherits only the desired passives from the Anubis parent.

Beyond breeding

Once you've bred the best Digtoise for mining, there are still a couple more tricks you can utilize to maximize its potential. Use Pal Condensation to increase its stats further. And let's not forget about Power Souls - head on over to the Statue of Power and infuse your miner turtle with even more mining prowess.

With these additional tips, your Digtoise will be unstoppable, turning mountains into mere dust in no time.