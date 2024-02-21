10 essential Palworld breeding tips to get the best Pals

Good breeding tips can help you breed Pals in Palworld better. Catching entities is what this game mostly revolves around, and this title has a lot of monsters that you can catch late on your journey. However, that does not mean you can’t get these monsters early on through breeding.

This article will go over a few breeding tips that will help you create the best Pals with amazing skills at your base.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

10 best breeding tips to get the best Palworld Pals

1) Choose base location for breeding wisely

Flat surfaces are best for bases (Image via PPI)

If you want the best location for your breeding base, you will need a comfortable climate to ensure an optimal condition for egg incubation. It is also important to have a fair supply of resources nearby, and you should be able to access traders as well without having to go far as well. When you're building a breeding base, you should keep these factors in mind.

Consider reading this article if you want to build like a pro: Best Palworld base-building tips.

2) Organize your breeding base

Organized base (Image via PPI)

Organizing your base is important because you don't want Pals to end up in places they should not be. Them getting stuck in awkward areas inside your base can be a hassle, as you will have to manually pick them up and remove them.

Make sure you have relevant structures next to each other at your base. For instance, the Mill can be next to your Plantations. Moreover, having a Feed Box, your Palbox, and a Storage Unit at the center of your base will allow you to access them easily.

3) Be cautious while breeding large Pals

Mammorest is a large Pal (Image via PPI)

Being cautious about where what is when it comes to breeding big Pals is important. For instance, if you have your Breeding Farm at the edge of your base, there is a chance that the Pals will bug out and not mate.

So, placing the structure away from the blue circle is advisable to prevent a failed breeding cycle. Using this breeding tip, you can save yourself a lot of time and tedious work.

4) Use these Passive Skills

Breeding tip involving Passive Skills in Palworld (Image via PPI)

A truckload of Passive Skills are available in Palworld, and not all are best for your Pals. Make sure to have the following in the parent entities you want to have at your base:

Artisan: +50% work speed

+50% work speed Work Slave: +30% work speed

+30% work speed Serious: +20% work speed

+20% work speed Lucky: +15% work speed

You should have the following Passive Skills in Pals that you want to use in combat:

Legend: +20% attack and defense stat; +15% movement speed

+20% attack and defense stat; +15% movement speed Ferocious: +20% attack stat

+20% attack stat Musclehead: +30% attack stat; -50% work speed

+30% attack stat; -50% work speed Lucky: +15% attack stat

Best Passive Skills for your mounts:

Swift: +30% speed

+30% speed Runner: +20% speed

+20% speed Legend: +15% speed

+15% speed Nimble: +10% speed

5) Finding the best Passive Skills easily

Frostallion is a Legendary Pal in Palworld (Image via PPI)

Learning about the best Passive Skills is easy, but finding them is what takes a lot of grinding. Lucky and Legend ones are very hard to come by. The former can only be obtained from sparkling Pals in Palworld, while the latter can be acquired from Legendary Pals like Jetragon, Necrosis, Frostallion, and more.

The rest of the Passive Skills can be picked up by catching Pals. Playing the title often and catching more entities will increase your chances of getting good Passive Skills for breeding. This breeding tip is crucial as Passive Skills play a major part in determining the quality of the Pal obtained via breeding.

6) Resources for Cake

Breeding tip involving Cakes in Palworld (Image via PPI)

Not having the right amount of resources, Gold Coins, or Pals for breeding can be a major headache. Moreover, this mechanic requires Cake, which is made using a wide array of resources. Finding these resources can be a serious pain if you don’t know where to look for them. To help you with this, here's what you need to make a Cake and where to search for its ingredients:

Five Flour - These can be obtained from the Mill by converting Wheat.

Eight Red Berries - These cbe found throughout Palpagos Island. You can also harvest them from Berry Plantations.

Seven Milk - Keeping Mozzarina on a ranch will provide this ingredient.

Eight Eggs - You can get these from Chikipi.

Two Honey - You can obtain these from Beegarde.

We have an article that discusses how to get unlimited Cake in Palworld. Consider giving it a read if you want to know how to make more Cakes for breeding in this game.

7) Best base Pals

This breeding tip involves creatures like Jormuntide in Palworld (Image via PPI)

These are the best Pals you can make work at your base. They will perform tasks like accumulating resources, transporting items, and more:

Verdash, Lyleen, Petallia, and Broncherry for Gardening and Transporting.

Jormuntide, Azurobe, and Surfent are the best Pals for Watering.

Jormuntide Ignis, Suzaku, and Ragnahawk are the best Pals Kindling.

Jolthog Cryst is one of the best for Cooling.

These Pals are efficient at what they do and you can enjoy breeding without having to worry about the tasks assigned to your Pals. While tips regarding bases do not improve breeding directly, they still play a significant role in the process.

8) Getting the best Pals for your base

Breeding tip involving Huge Scorching Egg in Palworld (Image via PPI)

Now that you know about the best Pals to have at your base, it can be a tough task to get them. The easiest way to acquire creatures like Ragnahawk and other relevant creatures is to hatch them from Huge Eggs that can be found scattered across Palpagos Island. These items are rare. As such, you should check every egg that you come across.

Ragnahawk can be obtained from Huge Scorching Eggs that you can find near volcanoes. Using this breeding tip, you can get overpowered Pals quickly in the game.

9) Better food for Pals

Breeding tip involving Lettuce and Tomato Plantations (Image via PPI)

While a diet of Red Berries for Pals is fine, it is not the best. You should set up a Tomato and Lettuce farm at your base to produce better food for your creatures.

Once you have these food items, you can make a salad. This will increase the Sanity of your Pals by 11 every time they consume one. This is a major upgrade from the +1 Sanity Red Berries provide.

10) Build a Monitoring Stand

Monitoring Stand breeding tip in Palworld (Image via PPI)

You will often catch your Pals slacking and not working fast enough in Palworld. This issue can be avoided by crafting a Monitoring Stand. You can change the setting in this stand to Super Hardworking. and your Pals will work much better than before.

This does come at a cost, however. Using this setting will hit your creatures' Sanity pretty hard, but that is where the previous breeding tip comes into play. Even if a Pal's Sanity drops, they can chomp on some Salad to recover it quickly.