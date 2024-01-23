How to get Huge Scorching Egg in Palworld

The coveted Huge Scorching Egg in Palworld hatches a monster that breathes fire and commands heat. This blazing prize calls from the shadows of scorching volcanoes and molten lava, promising a monstrous Fire-type Pal. Forget icy mountains and windswept plains, it's time to ignite the flames of excitement and claim this heated prize.

This guide will be your map through fiery caverns and the secrets to outsmarting heated regions. Adventurers, buckle up and join the hunt for this rare item in the vibrant and alien lands of Palworld.

Where to find the Huge Scorching Egg in Palworld

Locate this Egg in Palworld (Image via Pocket Pair, Inc.)

The presence of Eggs in Palworld, including the elusive form, depends on luck and the game's whims. That being said, Huge Scorching Eggs can be found in dry, arid areas. These Eggs are also found in regions with an affinity to the fire element, notably the volcanic regions found on the map.

Areas around the Eternal Pyre tower where you fight Axel and Orserk is a good place to hunt for this Egg, as the area is situated amidst a volcanic zone. Bring heat-resistant gear while hunting for this egg in hotter areas.

Scorching eggs are commonly found spread across the map, but the Huge variant is a rarity. Utilizing a Pal that has the partner skill where you can mount and fly on them will significantly speed up the search process. Once you've identified this rare item, secure it and head back to base.

How to hatch the Huge Scorching Egg in Palworld

Incubating this egg in Palworld (Image via Pocket Pair, Inc.)

After placing the Egg in the incubator, the incubation period for a Huge Scorching Egg is two hours in normal difficulty mode. External factors such as temperature can speed up or slow down the incubation duration.

Observations show that placing any variant of the Scorching Egg in a hotter region of your base enhances the incubation period. Optimal positioning provides a 100% boost to incubation time, while most other positions offer a 50% boost to the incubation period.

Placing this egg closer to a heat source in the base usually boosts the incubation period at all times. Once the egg is fully incubated, you need to press and hold the F key for a few seconds to initiate the hatching process in Palword.

What Pals are hatched from the Huge Scorching Egg?

Blazehowl Noct, as seen in the game (Image via Pocket Pair, Inc.)

Any Egg will always hatch a Pal of the same type. As the Huge Scorching Egg belongs to the Fire-type, the Pal that hatches will also be of the same type. Since the game is relatively new, there's limited information available about the specific Pals that emerge from this type of Egg.

Blazehowl Noct, the dual Dark/Fire Type variant of the Fire-Type Blazehowl, is one of the Pals that has been reported to hatch from this egg.

What is the Huge Scorching Egg?

Eggs are scattered throughout the vast landscapes of Palworld, with the Huge variant standing out as both the rarest and largest. Like the Dragon Egg in Palworld, this Egg also has two lesser variants – the more commonly encountered Scorching Egg and the Large Scorching Egg. These variants appear for all types of eggs that can be hatched in the game.

The Huge Scorching Egg typically takes two hours to incubate in normal mode, as per in-game time. However, the duration may vary if the Egg receives an incubation boost from external factors or if you're playing in custom mode with adjusted Palworld difficulty settings for faster hatching.