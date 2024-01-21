All Palworld difficulty settings and how to change them

The variety of Palworld difficulty settings ensures that your adventure can be enjoyed in different flavors. From relaxing strolls to heart-pounding challenges, this guide dives deep into Palworld's various difficulty settings. Learn how to customize your experience, adjust the pace of progress, and conquer even the fiercest foes.

Whether you're a seasoned trainer or a curious newcomer, this comprehensive rundown will help you tailor Palworld to your perfect wild ride.

What are the Palworld difficulty settings

Difficulty selection screen as seen in the game. (Image via Pocket Pair, Inc.)

Palworld appeals to players of different kinds. While one kind will run after catching them all and completing their Paldeck, there will be others who simply want to enjoy the challenging aspect of the game.

The game offers four different difficulty settings: Casual, Normal, Difficult, or Custom. Every setting has intricate options that affect almost every action you can take in this game. These settings affect not only your gameplay in general but the players' interactions with Pals and every other PvE aspect as well.

How to choose appropriate Palworld difficulty settings

Casual Palworld difficulty settings as seen in the game. (Image via Pocket Pair, Inc.)

Pocket Pair has left no stone unturned to let you tailor your own experience. Let's take a closer look at each difficulty setting and understand how they make the gaming experience vastly different.

1) Difficulty - Casual

Description of Casual Mode. (Image via Pocket Pair, Inc.)

For the gamer out there who wants a chill and soothing experience without having to face any repercussions, Casual is the way to go. This is the easiest of the Palworld difficulty settings, and the player faces no repercussions upon death.

This might be the best game mode for those who do not care about a challenge but still want to explore the lands and enjoy Palworld.

2) Difficulty - Normal

Description of Normal Mode. (Image via Pocket Pair, Inc.)

This is going to be the most common among the difficulty settings out there. While this does not offer a Souls-like difficulty or an insane grind, it still manages to retain some of the penalty systems and improvises on the RNG elements.

Catching Pals becomes slightly more challenging here, with the probability counter being dropped down. From this setting onward, you also start losing out on your loot if you die in Palworld.

3) Difficulty - Hard

Description of Hard Mode. (Image via Pocket Pair, Inc.)

If you are a hardcore gamer who is out for a challenge and wants to test your limits, then this is the best choice in the Palworld difficulty settings for you. Everything is made more challenging in this mode, starting from even the most simple activities.

The most notable aspects of this mode include players' and their Pals' attacks doing less damage and taking in more damage. This mode also grants lesser exp from every action, and the timeframe of every action is also increased.

4) Difficulty - Custom

Palworld offers a unique choice in its difficulty settings, which lets you create a custom setting to choose how each counter will work. This is an interesting choice, as it truly lets the game take on a sandbox approach.

Players can enjoy a tailor-made game mode suited to their own liking. Want more experience while making it difficult to catch Pals in Palworld? Done. Want a faster day-night cycle? Easily managed. Want to level up super fast? Just one setting. You can tweak everything individually as per your needs.

Comparing all the Palworld difficulty settings

Casual Normal Hard Day Time Speed 1 1 1 Night Time Speed 1 1 1 EXP Rate 1.3 1 0.8 Pal Capture Rate 2 1 0.8 Pal Appearance Rate 1 1 1 Damage from Pals multiplier 1 1 1 Damage to Pals multiplier 1 1 1 Pal Hunger Depletion Rate 1 1 1 Pal Stamina Reduction Rate 1 1 1 Pal Auto HP Regeneration Rate 1 1 1 Pal Sleep Health Regeneration Rate (Health Regeneration Rate in Pal Box) 1 1 1 Damage from Player multiplier 1.5 1 0.5 Damage to Player multiplier 0.7 1 4 Player Hunger Depletion Rate 1 1 1 Player Stamina Reduction Rate 1 1 1 Player auto HP Regeneration Rate 1 1 1 Player Sleep HP Regeneration Rate 1 1 1 Damage to Structure Multiplier 1 1 1 Structure deterioration rate 1 1 1 Maximum number of dropped items in a world 3000 3000 3000 Gatherable items Multiplier 2 1 0.5 Gatherable Objects HP Multiplier 1 1 1 Gatherable objects respawn interval 1 1 1 Dropped Items Multiplier 2 1 0.5 Time (h) to incubate Massive Egg 0 2 72 Enable Raid Events On On On Death penalty No drops Drop All Items Drop all items and Pals on team Automatically Delete Offline Guilds After Set Time On On On Time (h) Until Offline Guilds are Automatically Deleted 72 72 72 Max number of guilds 20 20 20

How to change Palworld difficulty settings

New World creation screen as seen in-game. (Image via Pocket Pair, Inc.)

It's important to note that the Palworld difficulty settings can only be adjusted before starting the journey. Once you've created a world, the game currently doesn't allow for changes to the difficulty parameters.

If you find that the chosen difficulty is less suitable for your preferences, the only recourse is to create a "new world" with the desired difficulty settings from the start. So, choose your difficulty wisely before setting forth on your adventure, as adjustments are only possible at the beginning of a new journey.

Whether you seek a relaxing stroll, a standard challenge, or an intense experience, this guide delves into the intricacies of Palworld's difficulty options, each bringing a unique flavor to your journey. Adjust the difficulty, embrace the challenges, and make the vibrant alien paradise your own!

