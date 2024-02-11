10 best early-game Pals in Palworld

If you want an optimal start to your Palworld journey, having the best early-game Pals is very important. Not only will this ensure an enjoyable gameplay experience early on, you will also get a taste of what the title has to offer in terms of powerful entities.

With this in mind, we have curated a list of 10 very useful Pals that you should add to your to-catch list if you want to see a phenomenal start in this adventure survival title.

(Note: We will divide the list into two parts, with one offering five Pals for your party and the other five Pals for your base. This way, we can cover all the requirements that you may have in-game early on.)

5 best early-game Pals to have in your Palworld party

1) Quivern

Quivern (Image via Pocket Pair Inc)

HP: 105

105 Melee Attack: 100

100 Magic Attack: 100

100 Defense: 100

100 Support: 100

100 Craft Speed: 100

100 Slow Walk Speed: 120

120 Run Speed: 800

This Pal comes with moves like Draconic Breath, Acid Rain, Spirit Fire, and more. So, you will get a lot of elemental typing coverage, which is beneficial for fighting against a wide array of monsters.

2) Nitewing

Nitewing (Image via Pocket Pair Inc)

HP: 100

100 Melee Attack: 100

100 Magic Attack: 95

95 Defense: 80

80 Support: 100

100 Craft Speed: 100

100 Slow Walk Speed: 150

150 Run Speed: 600

Nitewing is fantastic to have in your party early on, as it is the easiest flying mount that you can catch quickly. Moreover, it is decent and gives you a lot of elevation. It also comes with a decent melee attack stat. Though this creature is not very good at combat, it is excellent for traveling across the vast expanse of Palpagos Island in Palworld.

3) Rayhound

Rayhound (Image via Pocket Pair Inc)

HP: 90

90 Melee Attack: 100

100 Magic Attack: 100

100 Defense: 80

80 Support: 100

100 Craft Speed: 100

100 Slow Walk Speed: 110

110 Run Speed: 700

This is a great ground entity that you can ride, and if you catch it with the Swift Passive Skill, you can increase the creature's movement speed by 30%. This means that Rayhound is amazing if you want a Pal that you can use to move around.

It can also double-jump when you're riding it. This can help you get a lot of elevation when you want to scale a mountain.

4) Warsect

Warsect (Image via Pocket Pair Inc)

HP: 120

120 Melee Attack: 100

100 Magic Attack: 100

100 Defense: 120

120 Support: 100

100 Craft Speed: 100

100 Slow Walk Speed: 55

55 Run Speed: 500

This is the best fighter that you can have early on in your Palworld journey. This monster has amazing offensive and defensive potential and comes with a decent moveset to dish out a lot of damage to enemies.

The Passive Skill on Warsect, Hard Armor, is absolutely insane. When you have this monster in your party, it will increase your defense and add Fire damage to your attacks. Thus, Warsect is a must-have early-game Pal in Palworld.

5) Katress

Katress (Image via Pocket Pair Inc)

HP: 90

90 Melee Attack: 100

100 Magic Attack: 105

105 Defense: 90

90 Support: 100

100 Craft Speed: 100

100 Slow Walk Speed: 70

70 Run Speed: 440

Katress is undoubtedly one of the top early-game Pals to have in your party. Its Partner Skill, Grimoire Collector, allows you to get more drops from Neutral-type Pals. You will need a lot of Leather for crafting various items in Palworld. As such, Katress is a very handy Pal to have while fighting Neutral-type monsters.

Besides this, this entity learns Dark- and Fire-type moves naturally, which is great when it comes to combat this game features in its early stages. The attack stat allows this Pal to utilize its moves to their full potential.

5 best early-game Pals to have at your Palworld base

1) Katress

Katress (Image via Pocket Pair Inc)

Katress is the first Pal that you should consider having at your base, as it has level two Handiwork. You can assign this Pal to work at a station of your choice, and it will complete the task with great efficiency.

You can also use Katress for its Medicine Production Work Suitability. Because of these reasons, this is an amazing Pal to have in your base, and it is even better in your party.

2) Wixen

Wixen (Image via Pocket Pair Inc)

HP: 90

90 Melee Attack: 50

50 Magic Attack: 110

110 Defense: 80

80 Support: 120

120 Craft Speed: 100

100 Slow Walk Speed: 70

70 Run Speed: 440

Wixen has level-three Handiwork Work Suitability and is a great Pal to have at your base for crafting various items like Arrows, Spheres, and more. This monster also comes with level two Kindling and Transporting Work Suitability. That makes Wixen a great Pal to have working at your Palworld base.

3) Penking

Penking (Image via Pocket Pair Inc)

HP: 95

95 Melee Attack: 70

70 Magic Attack: 95

95 Defense: 95

95 Support: 100

100 Craft Speed: 100

100 Slow Walk Speed: 50

50 Run Speed: 450

Penking is great against Fire-type Pals in Palworld but it shines at performing tasks at your base. This entity has level two Watering, Handiwork, Mining, Cooling, and Transporting Work Suitability. As such, this Pal can perform most of the tasks at your base. Its wide array of functionality makes it a great asset in your Palworld base.

4) Digtoise

Digtoise (Image via Pocket Pair Inc)

HP: 80

80 Melee Attack: 80

80 Magic Attack: 95

95 Defense: 120

120 Support: 100

100 Craft Speed: 100

100 Slow Walk Speed: 75

75 Run Speed: 300

With a level three Mining Work Suitability, you cannot think of any other Pal to have at your base for collecting Stone in the early leg of your Palworld journey.

This monster comes with a fantastic Partner Skill, Drill Crusher, which allows it to rapidly spin and follow you to mine ores with ease. Stone is a crucial resource to have in the early phase and Digtoise is your best friend in Palworld in this regard.

5) Mossanda

Mossanda (Image via Pocket Pair Inc)

HP: 100

100 Melee Attack: 100

100 Magic Attack: 90

90 Defense: 90

90 Support: 100

100 Craft Speed: 100

100 Slow Walk Speed: 50

50 Run Speed: 500

This is another must-have Pal for your base functionalities. It comes with level two Planting, Handiwork, Lumbering Work Suitability, and level three Transport Work Suitability.

As a result, this beast can perform a lot of tasks with decent efficiency. So, this is a creature that you should definitely add to your roster of workers at your Palworld base.