5 best Pals for handiwork in Palworld

Having a Pal with handiwork proficiency in the expansive world of Palworld is crucial. In a game where the thrill of adventure meets the intricacies of resource management, the importance of having skilled Pals by your side cannot be understated. These loyal companions are not only pivotal in battles but also play a crucial role in the development and enhancement of your base.

Among the myriad tasks that require attention, handiwork emerges as a critical domain, encompassing activities such as crafting structures, assembling items, constructing Pal Gear, and embellishing your base with various decorations.

In this realm, a Pal with a high aptitude for handiwork is invaluable, streamlining these processes and markedly accelerating your progress.

Five best Palworld Pals with handiwork Work Suitability

1) Anubis

Anubis in Palworld (Image via Pocket Pair, Inc.)

Work Suitability: Handiwork (Level 4), Transporting (Level 2), Mining (Level 3)

Anubis is a Pal whose acquisition is not contingent upon capturing its Alpha variant in the desert but can be bred through various Pal combinations. Anubis's stellar Work Suitability in handiwork, particularly when upgraded to Lv. 4, significantly reduces the crafting time for high-tier gear, which is notoriously time-consuming.

This Pal is a game-changer, making it a priority for players looking to streamline their crafting processes.

2) Lunaris

Lunaris in Palworld (Image via Pocket Pair, Inc.)

Work Suitability: Handiwork (Level 3), Transporting (Level 1), Gathering (Level 1)

Lunaris, a level 32 boss characterized by its unique humanoid form, dwells in the southwestern region of Palworld's expansive map. Those aiming to capture this exceptional creature should venture into the Sealed Realm of the Esoteric or delve into the dungeons near Unthawable Lake.

From the early stages of your adventure, Lunaris proves to be an invaluable companion, equipped with level 3 handiwork skills. Its minimal food consumption (2/10) ensures its health and also conserves resources. Skilled in the rapid construction of structures, Lunaris significantly accelerates the growth and improvement of your base right from the start.

3) Lyleen

Lyleen in Palworld (Image via Pocket Pair, Inc.)

Work Suitability: Planting (Level 4), Handiwork (Level 3), Gathering (Level 2), Medicine Production (Level 3)

Lyleen is a plant-based humanoid Pal, distinguished by its predominantly green color scheme. It boasts a unique "hairstyle" of leaves that cascade down, interspersed with vibrant orange hibiscus flowers for a touch of color. Its eyes shimmer in a matching orange hue, and its physique is svelte, accentuated by a darker green torso and neck area.

To add Lyleen to your team, you must engage in either meticulous breeding strategies or undertake an adventure to the third Pal Sanctuary.

Lyleen shines in its versatility, proving to be an indispensable ally across a wide range of tasks from handiwork and farming to medicine making and building. This Pal emerges as a foundational pillar for the operational success of any base, thanks to its broad skill set.

4) Wixen

Wixen in Palworld (Image via Pocket Pair, Inc.)

Work Suitability: Kindling (Level 2), Handiwork (Level 3), Transporting (Level 2)

Wixen, a Bipedal Fox Pal, captivates fans with its mysterious appearance, donned in a red robe that conceals its pale white fur. Atop its head sits a structure akin to a wide-brim hat, distinguished by a tip that blazes with fire, casting a soft glow around it.

Exhibiting a Neutral temperament, Wixens respond defensively, engaging only when they or their fellow Pals face aggression. These creatures often travel in pairs or gather in groups within their natural surroundings near active volcanoes.

Wixen stands out for its evenly distributed Work Suitabilities, making it adept across various tasks. Predominantly found in the Mt Obsidian area, Wixen emerges as a stellar companion for handiwork, combat, ingot smelting, and culinary tasks, showcasing its broad utility from the early stages to the mid-game.

5) Verdash

Verdash in Palworld (Image via Pocket Pair, Inc.)

Work Suitability: Handiwork (Level 3), Gathering (Level 3), Planting (Level 2), Lumbering (Level 2), Transporting (Level 2)

Embodying the essence of exploration with its bunny-like allure, Verdash completes our selection of premier Grass-type companions. Adorned with soft brown fur that camouflages effortlessly into the wilderness, it is as endearing as it is adventurous. This Pal brings agility and strength to your team, supported by an invaluable Partner Skill that enhances maneuverability and evasiveness.

Found exclusively within the Sealed Realm of the Swift Alpha Pal Dungeon, Verdash boasts a handiwork suitability of level 3, augmented by its Grassland Speedster Partner Skill. This synergistic blend not only accelerates crafting activities but also boosts your speed around the base, streamlining the completion of various tasks.

Pal Essence Condenser in the game (Image via Pocket Pair, Inc.)

The game introduces a fascinating mechanic to elevate a Pal's capabilities - the Pal Essence Condenser. This device allows you to enhance a Pal's Work Suitabilities by one level, making it possible to achieve the coveted Lv. 5 Work Suitability, provided the Pal initially possesses a Lv. 4 Work Suitability and is elevated to 4-Stars.

This upgrade is instrumental in maximizing the efficiency of your handiwork endeavors.

Incorporating these Pals into your team not only bolsters your handiwork capabilities but also enriches your Palworld experience, blending the thrill of adventure with the satisfaction of base development. As you journey through this vibrant world, keep an eye out for these exceptional companions, for they are the keystones to constructing a thriving base and achieving unparalleled success.

