5 ways to quickly make money in Palworld

Making money in Palworld can be a great way to secure an easy power spike in the early game. Thanks to the many Pal Merchants spread across the map, players can easily obtain a rare and powerful Pal if they have enough coins. However, since money is not the main focus of the title, it can be hard to quickly accumulate the appropriate funds.

Thankfully, players can use certain features of Palworld to make a few extra coins whenever possible. Money really only matters in the early game, so this guide primarily focuses on how beginners can quickly earn gold with the limited resources available in this part of a playthrough.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

5 great ways to farm gold early in Palworld

1) Mau Ranching

A Mau in a Ranch in Palworld (Image via Pocket Pair, Inc./Sportskeeda screenshot)

Palworld has many Pals with the special ability to harvest alternative resources when placed in a Ranch. Lamball produces Wool, Vixy produces Pal Spheres, and both variants of Mau produce coins. While the amount of passive income players earn from this method may be low at the start, it gets much better as they infuse and upgrade their Mau.

The Ranch is a facility that is unlocked at Level 5 and can be placed in any base. The regular species of Mau spawn in low-level dungeons around areas like the Small Settlement. The Ice form, Mau Cryst, can be found in the northern half of the map in snowy regions. Since this area is typically seen as late-game content, new players may want to stick to regular Maus.

2) Cloth Crafting

A player with Lamball (Image via Pocket Pair, Inc./Sportskeeda screenshot)

Wool is a very easy resource to farm in the early areas of Palworld. Both Lamball and Cremis make up most of the early spawn tables and can be caught or killed with relative ease. Once the player reaches Level 5, they will unlock the Ranch facility. Once the facility is built, both Lamball and Cremis can be assigned here to farm Wool.

Once players collect a bunch of Wool, the next thing they should do is make a surplus of Cloth. This resource is not only used when making early armor but can also sell for a decent chunk of change. The act of crafting the material also generates a good amount of experience, so players can effectively farm four resources at once just with this method.

3) Killing enemy grunts

A player in a Free Pal Alliance Base in Palworld (Image via Pocket Pair, Inc./Sportskeeda screenshot)

Throughout the biomes of Palworld, players will encounter various hostile enemy grunts belonging to the different factions stationed there. These grunts have a significant chance of dropping gold coins, as well as other valuable resources like ammo for various weapons and Pal Spheres.

The camps where mass numbers of these grunts spawn often hold a cage in the center containing a rare Pal. Some Pals found through this method are ones that can only be encountered in later regions of the game at much higher levels. As such, fighting these camps can be a great way to jumpstart one's early game.

4) Selling your surplus resources

A player next to the Logging Site in Palworld (Image via Pocket Pair, Inc./Game Freak)

Wood and Stone are the two Palworld resources that are the easiest to farm. They can practically be made out of thin air without much work from the player outside of making a Pal work their stations. As such, there will come a time when the player produces more Wood and Stone than they are using. A great way to make some extra pocket change would be to sell these resources.

The best and easiest way for players to sell their resources is to unlock the fast travel point for the Small Settlement or the Fisherman's Point. Both locations are fairly close to the spawn and host a couple of different merchants for players to sell to and buy from.

5) Sell your Pals

A player selling their Pals in Palworld (Image via Pocket Pair, Inc./Sportskeeda screenshot)

Selling Pals is the best way to make money in Palworld by far. This method scales excellently into the mid- and late-game, thanks to higher-leveled Pals being more valuable. Every Pal Merchant and Black Marketeer will buy Pals from the player, with the easiest to find being the one located in the Small Settlement.

Since the game incentivizes catching Pals more than killing them, players are bound to have a surplus of creatures in their box that are unable to work in the base. What better way to get some use out of them than to sell them?