How to cure Overfull, Depressed, Weakened Pals in Palworld

Pals in Palworld afflicted with Overfull, Depressed, or Weakened conditions could significantly impede the advancement of your journey. The diverse ecosystem of creatures, reminiscent of Pokemon, demands not just strategic gameplay but also a nurturing hand. These loyal companions can experience a range of ailments, from being Overfull to feeling Depressed and even becoming Weakened.

Understanding how to cure these conditions is crucial for maintaining a healthy and efficient team. In this article, we delve into the methods for curing these ailments, ensuring your Pals are in top shape to explore, battle, and work alongside you.

How to cure Overfull status in Palworld?

Overfull in the game (Image via Pocket Pair, Inc.)

The Overfull status turns your Pal into an insatiable or unsatisfied eater, rapidly depleting its hunger meter and demanding an increased food intake. This condition, while randomly occurring, is easily remedied.

Solution: Feed your Pal Low-Quality Medical Supplies. Crafting these requires visiting the Medieval Medicine Workbench, unlocked at Level 12 in the Technology Tree. Gather five Red Berries and two Horns—with Red Berries found in the wild and Horns obtained from horned Pals or purchased from merchants.

Alternatively, these supplies can be looted from Pals like Lifmunk, Vaelet, and Flopie.

How to cure Depressed status in Palworld?

Depressed in the game (Image via Pocket Pair, Inc.)

The Depressed status indicates a loss of sanity, often a result of overworking or insufficient sanity replenishment. This affects your Pal's overall well-being and productivity.

Solution: High-Grade Medical Supplies are the antidote. After unlocking the Medieval Medicine Workbench at Level 12, collect two Wood, five Nails, and ten Paldium Fragments to craft it. Then, create the High-Grade Medical Supplies with five Ingots, five Horns, and two Bones.

Ingots are smelted from ore, while Horns and Bones are collected from defeated Pals. Assign Pals with Medicine Production skills, like Lifmunk and Lyleen, to expedite the crafting process.

How to cure Weakened status in Palworld?

Weakened in the game (Image via Pocket Pair, Inc.)

The Weakened status slows down your Pal's work and movement speed, arising from inadequate care during their tasks around your base. This ailment won't resolve without intervention.

Solution: High-Grade Medical Supplies once again come to the rescue. Craft these using the same method described for curing the Depressed status. The ingredients remain the same: five Ingots, five Horns, and two Bones.

To speed up the crafting time, employ Pals with the Medicine Production Work Suitability. If crafting isn't an option, these supplies can be purchased from Wandering Merchants at a steep price of 3000 Gold.

General tips for good Pal care in Palworld

Regular Monitoring: Keep a close eye on your Pals' status indicators to address ailments promptly.

Keep a close eye on your Pals' status indicators to address ailments promptly. Balanced Workload: Ensure your Pals aren't overworked by balancing their tasks and providing adequate rest periods.

Ensure your Pals aren't overworked by balancing their tasks and providing adequate rest periods. Adequate Feeding: Maintain a steady food supply appropriate for each Pal to prevent the Overfull status.

Maintain a steady food supply appropriate for each Pal to prevent the Overfull status. Sanity Maintenance: Incorporate leisure and fun activities to keep your Pals' sanity levels high, warding off depression.

Incorporate leisure and fun activities to keep your Pals' sanity levels high, warding off depression. Immediate Treatment: At the first sign of any ailment, take swift action to cure your Pals, keeping the necessary supplies on hand.

By following these guidelines and understanding the specific treatments required for each ailment, you can ensure your Pals remain healthy, happy, and productive. Remember, a well-cared-for Pal is a loyal and efficient companion in the adventurous world of Palworld.

Check out our other Palworld guides:

Best Pals for mounting || Rarest resources || Quickly make money || Best Partner Skills