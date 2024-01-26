5 best Pals to use as mounts in Palworld

There are many Pals which can be used as mounts in Palworld. These creatures help you to swiftly traverse the map without wasting your stamina. Some of these Pals are a bit tricky to catch because of their levels, whereas others can be caught and used as a mount earlier in the game.

While there are plenty of mounts in Palworld, some stand out due to their benefits. From mythical beings that will help you soar the sky at incredible speed to enormous beasts that will wipe out anything in their way, here are some of the coolest mounts in Palworld.

Top Pals to use as mounts in Palworld

1) Jetragon

Jetragon is one of the best mounts in Palworld (Image via Pocket Pair)

Element: Dragon

Dragon Location: Mount Obsidian

Mount Obsidian Work Suitability: Gathering

Gathering Weakness: Ice

Ice Partner Skill: Aerial Missile

Jetragon is undoubtedly the best Pal to be used as a mount in Palworld, and for good reasons. It boasts the highest speed and flying abilities, which will help you traverse the vivid and diverse landscape of the Palpagos Islands quickly. This enigmatic dragon can also demolish enemies, making it invaluable.

Despite the benefits it provides, Jetragon is extremely tough to catch. This Pal is of Level 50, and its catch rate is absurdly low.

2) Azurobe

Azurobe provides some additional benefits on top of being usable as a mount (Image via Pocket Pair)

Element: Dragon/Water

Dragon/Water Location: On the southeastern island of the map. It can also be found North of Tower Ruins teleport point.

On the southeastern island of the map. It can also be found North of Tower Ruins teleport point. Work Suitability: Watering

Watering Weakness: Electricity

Electricity Partner Skill: Waterwing Dance

Azurobe is a great mount you can catch once you hit Level 17 in Palworld. Defeating this dragon is a bit difficult, but once you capture it, you will have one of the best Pals in the game. Azurobe is a fantastic beast who can quickly melt down Fire-type bosses thanks to its fast attacks.

This dragon lets you easily navigate the seas, allowing you to explore some islands further away from the mainland. Azurobe can also infuse your attacks with Water, which increases your combat efficiency, making it one of the best mounts in Palworld.

3) Nitewing

Nitewing is one of the best mounts in Palworld (Image via Pocket Pair)

Element: Neutral

Neutral Location: Can be found throughout Palpagos Islands

Can be found throughout Palpagos Islands Work Suitability: Gathering

Gathering Weakness: Dark

Dark Partner Skill: Wings of Water/ Wings of Flame

Nitewing is a great starting Pal and one of the fastest in the game. You can easily obtain it early on in the game and use it as a mount as well as a combat-type Pal. Nitewing's speed helps you quickly navigate through the Palpagos Islands.

Defeating a Nitewing is easy as being a Neutral-type means it is weak to Dark, and one of the best Dark element Pals, Daedream, can be captured early on in the game.

4) Jormuntide/ Jormuntide Ignis

Jormuntide is a powerful beast (Image via Pocket Pair)

Element: Dragon/Water, Dragon/Fire

Dragon/Water, Dragon/Fire Location: Southwest Lake of Investigator's Fork/ Can also be hatched from Dragon Egg. Ignis version is found near the wildlife sanctuary.

Southwest Lake of Investigator's Fork/ Can also be hatched from Dragon Egg. Ignis version is found near the wildlife sanctuary. Work Suitability: Can be used for Watering (If Water-type) and Kindling (If Fire-type).

Can be used for Watering (If Water-type) and Kindling (If Fire-type). Weakness: Electric and Water for Ignis Variant

Electric and Water for Ignis Variant Partner Skill: Stormbringer Sea Dragon/Stormbringer Lava Dragon

Jormuntide is a strong foe who will destroy you if you approach it at a low level. You will need strong Electric-type Pals to defeat it. But once you do, you will obtain one of the best Pals in the game. The best part about obtaining Jormuntide is that you get one of the strongest mounts in Palworld

The Ignis version is more challenging than the regular one and can kill you instantly if unprepared. Both Jormuntide and Jormuntide Ignis are like tanks in the game, slow yet boasting a lot of health and firepower to devastate your foes.

5) Suzaku Aqua/ Suzaku

Suzaku Aqua is the Water-type version of Suzaku (Image via Pocket Pair)

Element: Water/Fire

Water/Fire Location: Breeding Suzaku with any Water-type Pal. It can also be hatched from a Huge Damp Egg. Suzaku can be found all across the northeastern snow plains.

Breeding Suzaku with any Water-type Pal. It can also be hatched from a Huge Damp Egg. Suzaku can be found all across the northeastern snow plains. Work Suitability: Watering/Kindling

Watering/Kindling Weakness: Electric/Water

Electric/Water Partner Skill: Wings of Water/ Wings of Flame

Suzaku or Suzaku Aqua are among the fastest-flying Pals in the game. Obtaining them is difficult since capturing their base form requires traveling over the brutal, chilling northeastern plains. The Water-type variants can be as difficult to obtain; either mate a base Suzaku with a Water-type Pal or be exceptionally lucky to stumble upon a Huge Damp Egg in the open world.

Suzaku's speed and fighting prowess make it one of the best Pals to be used as a mount in Palworld.

