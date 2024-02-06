5 best Pals for medicine production in Palworld

Palworld Pals with medicine production work suitability can be assigned a job to create medical items in your base. The number of monsters available with this trait is very low. As a result, finding the best workers who will produce medical supplies in the game is a daunting task for everyone. You will need to traverse the vast land of Palpagos Island and check whether the Pals you've caught are medics.

To help you get the best Pals for medicine production, this article has a list that includes how to get these Pals and what they do in your camp.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's viewpoints.

Use Pals like Lyleen and Vaelet for medicine production in Palworld

1) Felbat

Felbat stats (Image via Pocketpair)

Palworld Element : Dark

: Dark Work Suitability : Medicine (Level 3)

: Medicine (Level 3) Partner Skill : Life Steal

: Life Steal Items drop : Cloth and Small Pal Soul

: Cloth and Small Pal Soul How to get: Appears as a dungeon boss north of the Azurobe Hill fast travel point. Damage it using Dragon-type skills.

The maximum level of medicine production work suitability in the game can reach Level 3, so a Pal like Felbat in Palworld will yield better results because it sports a max-level trait. Although having such a worker at your disposal is beneficial, there are also several disadvantages. What drags you down is that they do nothing except deliver medical supplies.

On the other hand, your Pals go through depression, lose motivation, feel anger, and so on. Hence, Felbat can be a helping hand at hard times like this since it possesses the highest level of medical knowledge in Palworld. Being a savior, it not only aims to tackle mental and emotional issues but also aids in curing diseases like ulcers in Palworld.

2) Lyleen

Lyleen stats (Image via Pocketpair)

Palworld Element : Grass

: Grass Work Suitability : Medicine (Level 3), Planting (Level 4), Handiwork (Level 3), and Gathering (Level 2)

: Medicine (Level 3), Planting (Level 4), Handiwork (Level 3), and Gathering (Level 2) Partner Skill : Harvest Goddess

: Harvest Goddess Item drops : Beautiful Flower, Innovative Technical Manual, and Low Grade Medical Supplies

: Beautiful Flower, Innovative Technical Manual, and Low Grade Medical Supplies How to get: Appears in the wild on the No. 3 Wildlife Sanctuary island on the northeast side of the Palpagos map. Damage it with Fire-type skills.

Felbat is undoubtedly incomparable at what it does, but Lyleen is at the top of its game in Palworld. While the former is a solo medic, the latter is a jack of all trades. It has multiple work suitabilities, which allows it to excel in activities related to gathering, medicine production, handiwork, and planting. Therefore, if you want someone with high-level traits who is also a “doctor,” then you should definitely consider adding Lyleen to your team.

With this monster, your base will always be stocked up on healing consumables, craft and build items, harvest crops, and plant seeds to grow food. There are a lot more things you can do with Lyleen in Palword, and you can trust this Pal since it can handle numerous difficult jobs.

3) Lifmunk

Limfunk stats (Image via Pocketpair)

Palworld Element : Grass

: Grass Work Suitability : {Planting, Gathering, Handiwork, Medicine, and Lumbering (all traits are at Level 1)}

: {Planting, Gathering, Handiwork, Medicine, and Lumbering (all traits are at Level 1)} Partner Skill : Lifmunk Recoil

: Lifmunk Recoil Item drops : Berry Seeds and Low Grade Medical Supplies

: Berry Seeds and Low Grade Medical Supplies How to get: Can be hatched from a Verdant Egg. To find it in the wild, be at the coordinates 434, -343. Use Fire-type moves to damage it.

If you are starting your Palworld journey and require a reliable Pal with a trait associated with medicine production, you can hunt for Lifmunk. The entries we have suggested here are focused mostly on intermediate and high-level players, but we don’t want new fans to feel left out. For beginners, our best pick to go with would be Limfunk in the early game. It sports planting, medicine, gathering, lumbering, and handiwork as its work suitabilities.

Despite this uniquely designed Pal boasting low-level traits, it is still the best one to have in your base for the said reasons. As you make progress in this MMORPG title, you can look out for other monsters with the remarkable capacity to increase productivity and labor. But before that, you can give Lifmunk a try. This will help you get familiar with the in-game chores conducted in your base daily.

4) Vaelet

Vaelet stats (Image via Pocketpair)

Palworld Element : Grass

: Grass Work Suitability : Medicine (Level 3), Planting (Level 2), Handiwork (Level 2), Transporting (Level 1), and Gathering (Level 2)

: Medicine (Level 3), Planting (Level 2), Handiwork (Level 2), Transporting (Level 1), and Gathering (Level 2) Partner Skill : Purification of Gaia

: Purification of Gaia Item drops : Low Grade Medical Supplies and Tomatoes Seeds

: Low Grade Medical Supplies and Tomatoes Seeds How to get: Can be found on the No. 1 Wildlife Sanctuary island, which is on the southern part of the map. Damage it using Fire-type skills.

Vaelet is a Grass-type Pal in Palworld with five different work suitabilities, and medicine production is its high-level trait. So when you get your hands on it, you should assign it the job that it is best suited for, i.e., to craft medical resources.

Pals can catch a cold, get ill, and feel worked up. Therefore, your base must constantly produce enough healing items. Vaelet is one of the workers who can give you the results you expect from a prominent in-game therapist/doctor. Because of that, you will want to find this creature immediately, acquire it, and task it with working on making more remedial drugs.

5) Elizabee

Elizabee stats (Image via Pocketpair)

Palworld Element : Grass

: Grass Work Suitability : Medicine (Level 2), Planting (Level 2), Handiwork (Level 2), Lumbering (Level 1), and Gathering (Level 2)

: Medicine (Level 2), Planting (Level 2), Handiwork (Level 2), Lumbering (Level 1), and Gathering (Level 2) Partner Skill : Queen Bee Command

: Queen Bee Command Item drops : Elizabee's Staff and Honey

: Elizabee's Staff and Honey How to get: Can be found on the Lake Center travel point, located on the northeast of the map. Be at the coordinates 37, -187. Use Fire-type moves to hurt it.

Before we conclude the list of the five best Pals in Palworld for producing medicine, take a look at Elizabee, a critter with Queen Bee as its Partner Skill. With the help of its capabilities, you can do numerous things on and off your base. While its skill allows you to deal extra damage in battle, its five work suitabilities have multiple purposes that greatly enhance your in-game experience.

From working at a Logging Site to building valuable items, this bee-like Pal is a great addition to your collection. All of Elizabee's traits except lumbering are at Level 2. However, this should not be a cause for concern. It is an excellent decision to allot Elizabee tasks related to medicine or planting since these are positions where it is an expert.

Check out our other guides:

10 strongest Pals || Palworld tier list || All admin commands || How to get Huge Dragon Egg || All Palworld difficulty settings || All Tower locations || Fastest ways to level up

Poll : Are you ready to gather medics in Palworld? Yes No 1 votes