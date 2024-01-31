Palworld: How to cure Pals with an Ulcer

Your Pals are not immune to diseases, and there will be moments when they suffer from ailments like Ulcers in Palworld. This status affects the overall functioning of your Pal, thereby negatively impacting the amount of work that they can do back at base.

While this may not be such a big disease to deal with, it still should not be ignored, and every time you find a Pal affected by it, it’s best to address the problem immediately.

Therefore, today’s Palworld guide will go over how you can treat and cure Pals suffering from an Ulcer.

How to treat the Ulcer status ailment in Palworld

To cure a Pal’s Ulcer in Palworld, you will need to get your hands on Medical Supplies. However, to get it, you will either need to buy it from a merchant for x3000 Gold or craft it yourself.

Crafting the item is the more viable solution, but to make it, you will first need to build a Medieval Medicine Workbench. This can be made when you reach Technology Level 12 and use the following resources:

x30 Wood

x5 Nail

x10 Paldium Fragments

Once the Workbench is done, you will be able to make Medical Supplies by using these crafting materials:

x5 Ingots (made by spending x10 Ores at a Furnace)

x5 Horns (Acquired as a drop from a with Horns like Eikthyrdeers).

x2 Bones (Acquired as a drop from a Pal like Vixy, Anubis, Bushi, Cawgnito, etc.)

How to apply medicine to your Pal in Palworld

To apply the medicine to the sick Pal, you will need to first approach it and then bring up the options menu. Select the Feed Pal option, and then click on Medical Supplies. Your character will then automatically feed the medicine to the Pal with an Ulcer.

How to automate medicine production in Palworld

Making medicine yourself can be a tedious and time-consuming task. Fortunately, you can automate it as long as you have the resources by assigning a Pal with a Medicine Production Work Suitability Trait to the Medieval Medicine Workbench.

Here are all the Pals who have that trait:

Lifmunk

Flopie

Cinnamoth

Robinquill

Robinquill Terra

Beegarde

Bristla

Elizabee

Lovander

Katress

Sibelyx

Petallia

Vaelet

Felbat

Lyleen Noct

Lyleen

Once assigned, these Pals will help create medicine for the entire base.

