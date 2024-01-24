5 best Grass-type Pals to catch in Palworld

Palworld has presented us with many fascinating Grass-types in the game. The vibrant and enchanting world, filled with adorable creatures, offers a diverse range of Grass-type companions that are visually appealing and bring unique characteristics to your team. In addition to proving highly beneficial in survival scenarios due to their diverse and resourceful skills, they pose a formidable threat on the battlefield, showcasing menacing abilities that are challenging to counter.

Here, we explore the top five Grass-type Pals you should consider catching in Palworld to enhance your Pal-collecting journey.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the author's opinions.

Five best Grass-type Pals players can catch in Palworld

1) Warsect

Warsect in Palworld (image via Pocket Pair, Inc.)

Element: Grass / Ground

Grass / Ground Location: A Warsect Alpha can be found near the Gobfin's Turf

A Warsect Alpha can be found near the Gobfin's Turf Work Suitability: Planting Lv1, Handiwork Lv1, Lumbering Lv3, Transporting Lv3

Planting Lv1, Handiwork Lv1, Lumbering Lv3, Transporting Lv3 Weakness: Fire

Fire Partner Skill: Hard Armor

Imagine the strength and resilience of a rhinoceros beetle merged with the futuristic allure of a sci-fi warrior - that's Warsect for you. This Ground and Grass-type Pal boasts a sleek, metallic exoskeleton with earthy brown hues and vibrant green highlights. Its powerful wings allow for effortless gliding, while its sturdy limbs hint at its ability to traverse rough terrain and burrow deep into the earth.

Warsect is visually stunning and a formidable addition to your team. Additionally, its Partner Skill helps you survive longer in battle, complimenting players' reckless playstyles.

2) Beegarde

Beegarde in Palworld (image via Pocket Pair, Inc.)

Element: Grass

Grass Location: Mossanda Forest

Mossanda Forest Work Suitability: Planting Lv1, Handiwork Lv1, Lumbering Lv1, Medicine Production Lv1, Transporting Lv2, Gathering Lv1, Farming Lv1

Planting Lv1, Handiwork Lv1, Lumbering Lv1, Medicine Production Lv1, Transporting Lv2, Gathering Lv1, Farming Lv1 Weakness: Fire

Fire Partner Skill: Worker Bee

A friendly bumblebee with a powerful twist, Beegarde captivates with its plump body adorned in classic yellow and black, emphasizing its strength. The transparent wings shimmer in the sunlight, and a sharp stinger serves as a reminder of its defensive capabilities.

What sets Beegarde apart is its occasional use of a wand during attacks, showcasing its versatility in battle. This Grass-type Pal is not only charming but also a force to be reckoned with in the Palworld arena.

3) Lyleen

Lyleen in Palworld (image via Pocket Pair, Inc.)

Element: Grass

Grass Location: Pal Sanctuary No. 3.

Pal Sanctuary No. 3. Work Suitability: Planting Lv4, Handiwork Lv3, Gathering Lv2, Medicine Production Lv3

Planting Lv4, Handiwork Lv3, Gathering Lv2, Medicine Production Lv3 Weakness: Fire

Fire Partner Skill: Harvest Goddess

Lyleen is a humanoid plant pal with a primarily green appearance, featuring leaves on its head resembling hair adorned with orange hibiscus flowers. It has orange eyes, a slender body with a darker green midsection and collar, and a segmented frilly skirt resembling a dress. The top of the skirt has various dark green-tipped leaves, while large white flower petals form the lower part.

Despite being a Grass-type Pal, Lyleen surprises opponents with Water-type attacks, offering a strategic advantage against Fire-type adversaries. Pal trainers should consider their team composition when facing Lyleen, as it poses a unique challenge requiring thoughtful planning and adaptability. Its ethereal design and surprising move set make Lyleen a must-have for those seeking diversity in their Pal lineup.

4) Petallia

Petallia in Palworld (image via Pocket Pair, Inc.)

Element: Grass

Grass Location: Pal Sanctuary No. 1

Pal Sanctuary No. 1 Work Suitability: Planting Lv3, Handiwork Lv2, Medicine Production Lv2, Transporting Lv1, Gathering Lv2

Planting Lv3, Handiwork Lv2, Medicine Production Lv2, Transporting Lv1, Gathering Lv2 Weakness: Fire

Fire Partner Skill: Blessing of the Flower Spirit

Petallia stands out as an extraordinary Pal, boasting a captivating flower-centric humanoid form. Towering over the player, it dons an elegant, flowing dress that comprises most of its majestic presence. What makes Petallia truly remarkable is its unique life cycle - transforming into a massive plant at the end of its life and, once every decade, blossoming into a beautiful flower to give life to a new Petallia.

Activating its Blessing of the Flower Spirit ability restores the character's health, adding a practical dimension to its charm. The prospect of obtaining Petallia through the strategic pairing of a Celaray and a Univolt, resulting in a Huge Verdant Egg, further underscores its greatness. Additionally, the intriguing breeding combination of Mossanda and Petallia yields the enchanting Lyleen, presenting yet another captivating facet of Petallia's significance in the Pal realm.

5) Verdash

Verdash in Palworld (image via Pocket Pair, Inc.)

Element: Grass

Grass Location: Pal Sanctuary

Pal Sanctuary Work Suitability: Planting Lv2, Handiwork Lv3, Lumbering Lv2, Transporting Lv2, Gathering Lv3

Planting Lv2, Handiwork Lv3, Lumbering Lv2, Transporting Lv2, Gathering Lv3 Weakness: Fire

Fire Partner Skill: Grassland Speedster

Verdash, a curious explorer with a bunny-like appearance, rounds out our list of top Grass-type Pals. With soft brown fur blending seamlessly with the natural environment, Verdash is both adorable and inquisitive. It's an agile and powerful ally to have with a hugely beneficial Partner Skill for players that helps reposition and dodge incoming attacks.

Its long, twitching ears suggest a keen sense of curiosity and awareness, while the green tail hints at its talent for burrowing and uncovering hidden treasures. Verdash's innocent demeanor and grassy connection make it a delightful companion for Pal trainers seeking a playful and explorative addition to their team.

In conclusion, Palworld offers a diverse array of Grass-type Pals, each with unique visual appeal and strategic advantages. Whether you're drawn to the futuristic prowess of Warsect, the power-packed charm of Beegarde, the elegant surprises of Lyleen, the delicate presence of Petallia, or the curious nature of Verdash, adding these Pals to your collection of the Grass element will undoubtedly enhance your Palworld adventure.