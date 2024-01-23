5 best Ground-type Pals to catch in Palworld

From a sizeable number of Ground-type Pals in Palworld, this list details the five best Pals to catch in your survival adventure. The more powerful Pals you collect, the more benefits you can reap in the game. Each capture has different active and passive skills, capabilities, work suitability, etc. So, whenever you venture into the wild to hunt the most coveted beast, look out for the Ground Element Pals.

They are weak to Grass but are strong against Electric Element Pals. That said, we will now look at the five best creatures you should capture, their whereabouts, how to get them, and more.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's viewpoints.

Anubis, Warsect, and three other Ground Element Pals in Palworld

1) Eikthyrdeer Tera

Get Eikthyrdeer Tera from this site (Image via Pocketpair)

The Ground-type Eikthyrdeer Tera is located on an isolated, barren, nameless island in Palworld. You can see the above picture to get a hint at its location. Once you arrive, mount your flying Pal to observe the area. Make sure you search the place properly to find the creature because it's slightly challenging to spot it at night in-game.

How to get Eikthyrdeer Tera (Image via Pocketpair)

That said, after encountering Eikthyrdeer Tera, you will have to battle it. For that, you need to use your ballistic weapons as well as send out an Electric Element Pal in the battle. Both of the options can significantly help you take it down. If you have a better Pal Sphere like Hyper Sphere, you can throw it to catch it. Once you capture it, the game rewards Eikthyrdeer Venison, Horn, and Leather items.

These resources are precious, and Eikthyrdeer Tera's skills and work suitability also benefit your base. Additionally, your Logging Site in Palworld can produce more Wood and Fiber thanks to its Lumbering trait.

2) Ice Reptyro

Find Ice Reptyro in the dungeon (Image via Pocketpair)

There are various ways to find Ice Reptyro at the time of writing. While it can be found in Palpagos’s snowy regions, you can also get it from hatching a Great Ice Egg. However, those who have not yet collected this elusive item in Palworld can choose another option, i.e., to visit the Land Of Abosutle Zero waypoint and go to the location mentioned on the map to encounter the creature in person.

How to get Ice Reptyro (Image via Pocketpair)

The Pal is down in the dungeon. You will need a loaded gun to inflict heavy damage. That being said, you must lock, load, and aim at the beast to lower its HP to capture it easily. Also, you will be awarded the Ice Organ item.

Ice Reptyro’s work suitability in Palworld includes Mining and Cooling. These are Level 3 traits useful for your base. The base will generate more Ore, Stone, and other mining-related resources with them. In addition, the cooling trait keeps food from being spoiled.

3) Robinquill Terra

Come to this place to see Robinquill Terra (Image via Pockepair)

You can start your Robinquill Terra’s hunt in Palworld by reaching the Sand Dunes Entrance fast travel point. Remember that you can also find the creature in other parts of the map, but you can get it from here (location in the picture). If you have captured Pals like Nitewing, then ride it to visit the given place.

How to get Ground-type Robinquill Terra (Image via Pocketpair)

As seen in the image, you might encounter two Robinquill Terra. They can be easily caught if you shoot bullets at them to chip away their Health Points (HP). Keep in mind that you shouldn't kill them solely for items, as it may require you to restart your game.

Robinquill Terra is a dual Ground and Grass Element Pal, with Haw Eye as its Partner Skill. Undoubtedly, it’s the best creature to catch if you want Palworld traits like Gathering, Handiwork, Lumbering, Medicine Production, and Transporting. The possible resources you can get from capturing it are Wheat Seeds and Arrows.

4) Warsect

Find Warsect in this location (Image via Pocketpair)

The easiest way to catch a dual Grass and Ground Element Warsect is to defeat it in the battle. It appears as a dungeon boss in the location near the Gobfin’s turf waypoint. Travel along the beachside from the travel point to reach the spawn place. Then, enter the underground cell to encounter the Pal.

How to get Warsect in Palworld (Image via Pocketpair)

You will have to use a solid weapon to deal significant damage. The most preferred arm for this boss is arguably a handgun - it hurts it more. Aside from that, you can also send out your strong Pal to weaken it. Once taken down, it drops Ancient Civilization Parts, Honey, and Precious Plume materials.

Moreover, you can delegate Warsect some work it is skillful at. You can know which tasks it does effectively by knowing its traits. Its abilities are Planting, Handiwork, Lumbering, and Transporting. As a final piece of info, its Partner Skill is Hard Armor.

5) Anubis

Locate Anubis here (Image via Pocketpair)

Lastly, Anubis is the best Ground-type Pal to catch in the game. Not only does it have a super unique design in Palworld, but it also boasts incredible power. This Pal is a great assistant in your playthrough and is arguably the top Ground Element creature in the title. That said, you can head over to the northeast of the Sealed Realm, near the desert area, to see it.

How to get Anubis (Image via Pocketpair)

Since Anubis is a pure Ground Element Pal, you can use guns and counters like Verdash to deal highly effective damage. As soon as its HP bar significantly decreases, throw a Palworld Legendary Sphere or an Ultra Sphere to capture it. This is one of the strongest Pal to bag, and its catch rate is comparatively lower than all the critters listed here.

You can give a job to Anibus in your base to work on mining, crafting items, and moving resources farmed by other Pals. Thanks to its Mining, Transporting, and Handiwork traits, your base will have a new, effective worker constantly doing the assigned work. Moreover, you can get Bone, Innovative Technical Manual, and Large Pal Soul items as a drop.

