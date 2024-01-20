If you want more powerful abilities on your pals, you need to use Skill Fruit in Palworld. You can find trees with these useful items scattered throughout the world, each fruit offering a specific, powerful ability that they can confer onto your allies as you catch them. This is how you can unlock some of the more powerful abilities in the game for your team. Whether you want Spark Blast, Acid Rain, Nightmare Ball, or something else entirely, this article discusses everything you need to know.

It may be confusing to newcomers on how to use Skill Fruit in Palworld, but we’re here to help. These items are essential to your overall growth as you explore this open-world survival version of Pokemon.

How players can use Skill Fruit in Palworld

You can find these useful fruits all over the wilderness (Image via Pocket Pair, Inc.)

As you progress through this survival game, whether on PC or via Xbox Game Pass, your Pals will gain a selection of skills by leveling up. This is important to grow more powerful, but it’s not the only way to learn new techniques. If you use a Skill Fruit in Palworld, you can grant any Pal any skill. If you want to grant a Fire Pal a Darkness skill, for example, you can do that.

You can find these handy items hanging off trees with glittering, silvery fruit as you explore the game. Conversely, they can also drop as rewards for defeating dungeon bosses, so there are two ways to farm these.

Once you’ve acquired some of these, it’s time to use Skill Fruit in Palworld. Using them is incredibly simple. Open your inventory, and right-click the item you want to use. This will take you to another menu - select the Pal you wish to learn the skill.

There are no rules or restrictions - give anyone you want Destruction Beam! (Image via Pocket Pair, Inc.)

When you’ve used the valuable item on your Pal, there’s no turning back. Make sure it’s an ability you actually wish to grant that ally in this game. Thankfully, there are no restrictions to worry about here. In Pokemon, you do something similar with TMs and HMs. However, in Game Freak’s title, there are restrictions. For example, the Earthquake TM in Brilliant Diamond can’t be given to Pikachu.

That’s what sets this game apart from its competitors. If you want to grant a Water ability to a Fire-type, then that’s entirely viable. It’s up to you to set up your team, so use Skill Fruit in Palworld wisely.

Pocketpair’s survival game, often called “Pokemon with guns,” is presently in Early Access. Here are some tips to get you started in Palworld.