Is Palworld on Xbox Game Pass?

Palworld quietly went into early access on January 19, 2024. Interest in this open-world role-playing game has increased due to its unique blend of survival mechanisms, ethically complex decision-making, and monster-taming. Dubbed "Pokemon with guns," a pressing question emerges as players explore this fascinating game with much anticipation: will this title make it to the highly coveted platform of Xbox Game Pass?

This article will tell you everything you need to know about the game's availability in the Xbox Game Pass.

Will Palworld be on Xbox Game Pass?

Starting January 19, 2024, Palworld will be available for Xbox Game Pass as Early Access. Players from all around the world will be able to check it out as the game becomes available for download as soon as the Xbox storefront updates.

According to the game’s store page description, players will “embark on an open-world adventure through Palworld, where you can discover and capture over 100 Pals!”

The developer, Pocket Pair, Inc., enjoys a close relationship with Microsoft, having previously brought their title "Echoes of End" to the platform. However, the title's simultaneous launch on PC through Steam suggests a potential deal with Valve as well.

What platforms is Palworld available on?

This game can be played on the following platforms:

PC (You can purchase it on Steam or play via Xbox Game Pass)

Xbox One

Xbox Series X|S

Unfortunately, the upcoming survival crafting title will not be available on Sony platforms like PS4 and PS5 at launch. Neither will it be available on any of the Nintendo platforms, making it exclusive to only PC and Xbox consoles. Palworld will be playable offline, as has been mentioned by developer Pocket Pair, Inc.

More information about Palworld

Unique combat as seen in the game (Image via Pocket Pair, Inc.)

Here are some of the key features of the gameplay:

Open-world exploration: Players can venture through an expansive and varied world, discovering new regions, uncovering secrets, and encountering unique Pals.

Players can venture through an expansive and varied world, discovering new regions, uncovering secrets, and encountering unique Pals. Pal capturing and befriending: Players can capture Pals in the wild, forge bonds with them, and use their assistance in various tasks.

Players can capture Pals in the wild, forge bonds with them, and use their assistance in various tasks. Base building: Players can construct their homes and bases, utilizing them for storage, crafting, and defense purposes.

Players can construct their homes and bases, utilizing them for storage, crafting, and defense purposes. Farming and mining: Players can collect resources from the environment, using them to craft items, build structures, and keep their Pals fed.

Players can collect resources from the environment, using them to craft items, build structures, and keep their Pals fed. Combat: Players can battle both wild Pals and other players.

Players can battle both wild Pals and other players. Moral choices: The game presents players with a number of difficult choices, such as whether to befriend, sell, or even eat a Pal!

In conclusion, the highly anticipated game has officially joined the prestigious lineup of Xbox Game Pass, granting a broader audience access to its captivating monster-taming adventures. This exciting development not only enhances the gaming experience for current fans but also introduces this enchanting world to a new wave of players.