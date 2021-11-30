Where to find the Earthquake TM in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

Earthquake is one of the most powerful moves that a Pokemon can learn in Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl.

There are some Pokemon that learn Earthquake through leveling up, but others need to learn the strongest Ground-type move through a Technical Machine (TM). It is TM26 in Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl.

You will have to put in some work if you want to acquire TM26 Earthquake in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl. A few tasks need to be completed to make it under Cycling Road and into Wayward Cave.

How to get TM26 Earthquake in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

A trainer near the entrance to Wayward Cave under Cycling Road. (Image via ILCA)

The Wayward Cave in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl is where trainers typically go to hunt for a Gible. It is also where you can pick up TM26 Earthquake.

For starters, you will need to get the Strength Hidden Machine added to your Poketch. This can be found in the Lost Tower on Route 209. Then you will need to defeat Gym Leader Byron in Canalave City to use the move outside of battle.

A trainer receiving the Strength HM in the Lost Tower. (Image via ILCA)

Now, head to Route 206 and use Cut on the tree. This grants you access to the underside of Cycling Road. Go to the top left area, walk two tiles to the right, and move through the entryway.

Use strength on the boulder, go left down the stairs, and you will enter Wayward Cave. From there, traverse the bike puzzle. There are ramps that you need to jump over in a certain order to make it to the other side.

The video by YouTuber Techno Trainer will show you how to get to Waycard Cave and the proper path to take on your bicycle in order to reach the TM. At the end of the ramp puzzle will be another entrance.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Go into that entrance to find a dead-end room with a single Poke Ball pick up item on the ground. That is TM26 Earthquake. Press A when you are standing next to it to add it to the TMs Pocket in your bag.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul