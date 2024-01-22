What is the best starting area in Palworld?

Trying to decide which the best starting area in Palworld is can be a tough choice. Players who think they need guidance, this guide has got you covered. Beyond capturing and collecting Pals, the game involves a crucial survival aspect, requiring you to build an ideal base for yourself and your animal companions. Factoring all of these is important while choosing an appropriate starting area.

To achieve the perfect base, you must choose the right location, determining where to initiate your base-building adventure as soon as you enter the game world. Let us dive in to see which is the best starting area out there in the alien lands of Palworld.

Is there a best starting area in Palworld?

All the starting points are marked with an inverted triangle icon. (Image via Pocket Pair, Inc.)

Your choice of starting area in Palworld won't drastically shape your gameplay experience, but it can facilitate a smoother start. With a few options available, each area provides distinct advantages and environments.

Whether you prioritize resources, aesthetics, or a specific type of Pals, understanding each area's characteristics is key. Let's explore these regions to determine the best choice for a starting point.

1) Eastern Wild Island

Eastern Wild Island, as seen in the game. (Image via Pocket Pair, Inc.)

This starting area boasts dense woodlands, creating a secluded and well-defended environment. The abundance of trees not only offers a sense of privacy but also serves as a natural barrier, making it less susceptible to raids and external threats.

2) Marsh Island

Marsh Island, as seen in the game. (Image via Pocket Pair, Inc.)

Situated by the beach, this starting area in Palworld provides excellent protection with cliffs towering above it. Additionally, it offers stunning ocean views, enhancing the overall appeal of this location. If you are more inclined towards Water-type Pals, this area might suit your interests.

3) Sea Breeze: Archipelago Reef

Archipelago Reef, as seen in the game. (Image via Pocket Pair, Inc.)

This starting area in Palworld offers immediate access to Gumoss and Melpaca, which are typically more challenging to find in other areas. Moreover, its proximity to a Fast Travel point simplifies transportation compared to other locations, although you can teleport to your base from any Fast Travel point easily.

4) Sea Breeze: Castaway Beach

Castaway Beach, as seen in the game. (Image via Pocket Pair, Inc.)

Also situated along the beach, this starting area in Palworld provides an excellent variety of Pals and additional protection with its rocky terrain and cliffs. While not the easiest to traverse if your stamina is not improved, this area has its fair share of advantages.

5) Forgotten Island

Forgotten Island, as seen in the game. (Image via Pocket Pair, Inc.)

This starting area's significant advantage lies in the early appearance of rare water-type Pals, a trait not usually found in other regions. Their availability sets this region apart and provides unique opportunities for players despite catching these Pals being slightly more difficult.

6) Ice Wind Island

Ice Winds Island, as seen in the game. (Image via Pocket Pair, Inc.)

Despite this starting area's cold and bleak appearance, this flat area has the advantage of offering excellent farming possibilities for those who decide to establish their base here. While it may lack visual appeal, its practical and resourceful benefits make it a viable starting location.

7) Windswept Hills: Flying Fish Coast

Flying Fish Coast, as seen in the game. (Image via Pocket Pair, Inc.)

This small island along the coast is an ideal location for constructing a spacious base and engaging in farming activities, thanks to its size and flat terrain. However, this starting area in Palworld is secluded from the mainland. Be prepared to travel a lot to acquire various resources.

8) Windswept Hills: Plateau of Beginning

Plateau of Beginning, as seen in the game. (Image via Pocket Pair, Inc.)

This starting area in Palworld serves as the game's default area, boasting the highest number of Pals and resources available. With a favorable climate, the need for warmer attire is not a concern, providing an excellent starting point for getting your journey.

Players also do not need to travel a lot for various resources as they are easily acquired from your immediate vicinity.

Which is the best starting area in Palworld?

Considering this information, the Windswept Hills: Plateau of Beginning seems to be the best choice for a beginner. While it may be the most straightforward among the Starting Areas, it provides the highest number of Pals and resources, proving invaluable for beginners. The optimal temperature adds to the comfort of the choice.

As players gain experience, they might opt for other areas to increase the challenge or to expand their reach. However, given the game's recent release, everyone is essentially a beginner, making this area the best choice for starting out.