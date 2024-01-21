How to easily win raids in Palworld

To easily win raids in Palworld, you, as a player, need to make some preparations around your base. You will sometimes find yourself being invaded by hostile entities such as wild Pals or party members of the Rayne Syndicate, and that makes the preparations mentioned above necessary to achieve success in defending your base.

This article will cover what raids are, how you can easily win raids in Palworld, and what rewards you can get from raids in Palworld.

What are raids in Palworld

Raids can occur when players are online, and players need to defend together with their pals to win raids in Palworld. (Image via Pocket Pair, Inc.)

You will encounter certain situations in the game of Palworld where you will be notified that your base is being invaded. What happens during this is either wild Pals or Rayne Syndicate party members will come in groups to attack your base.

Speculatively, this occurs more during the nighttime inside the game and when players are online. You will find the invaders attacking and damaging not only you and your pals but also items in your base.

You can fight the invading party members yourself, and your Pals can also take part. Raiding entities can be of levels either similar to your player level or of a much higher level, which can make the fights hard.

How to win raids in Palworld

The result of a raid in Palworld can be determined by your and your Pals' level when compared to that of the invading party members.

Players have been under raids from invading parties of lower levels, which has made fights easier. However, for higher-level invaders, you can do certain things to help you fare better and easily win raids in Palworld.

Crafting Alarm bell

Alarm bells help alert the Pals so that players can fight alongside them to defend their base. (Image via Pocket Pair, Inc.)

The alarm bell is helpful in a base during raids because ringing it helps alert your Pals and prepares them for the upcoming raid fight.

To build an Alarm bell, you will need one technology point you can earn by playing and progressing through the game. Then, you can unlock the Alam bell at tier 4 of the technology tab under the escape menu.

To build the Alarm bell, you will need two types of resources

5 Paldium fragments

20 Stone

After building the Alarm bell, you can ring the bell and alert all your pals for the upcoming raid and, therefore, ensure that you can easily win raids in Palworld. You can also visit this article for a walkthrough of the resources in Palworld for further ideas of what resources are available and how you can obtain them.

Rewards you can get from raids

Red chests can be opened with the copper keys that players get after they win raids in Palworld. (Image via Pocket Pair, Inc.)

When you successfully complete a raid in Palworld, you can receive various rewards. However, most of them are not as substantial, with the exception of a couple.

The exceptions in question are rewards in the form of a strong Pal that you can catch while fighting and weakening the invaders or copper keys that you can find among other drops after defeating the invaders.

You will find that the Pals you catch while fighting to win raids in Palworld are strong and reliable. The copper keys you can obtain among the drops can be used to unlock red chests, which can reward you and all other players with various resources and schematics.