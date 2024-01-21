How to get Copper Keys and Red Chests in Palworld

Copper Keys and Red Chests are a rather elusive pair in the vibrant lands of Palworld. Much like other MMO games, this title offers a captivating element of exploration, with chests scattered throughout its open world. Palworld has plenty of content to go around, but not everything is available early on, and the acquisition of certain items is based on luck.

That said, this guide is about obtaining Copper Keys and unlocking the red-hued chests.

How to get Copper Keys in Palworld

Methods to obtain Copper Keys

Raid by wild Pals as seen in the game (Image via Pocket Pair, Inc.)

As of now, Copper Keys can be obtained in Palworld through the following methods:

1) Gold and Purple Chests

Open Gold and Purple Chests may yield Copper Keys, along with other loot like Gold Coins and Pal Spheres. However, chests spawn randomly, and they aren't a reliable source of the keys.

2) Alpha Pals and Bosses

Defeating Alpha Pals and Bosses have a small chance of dropping a Copper Key. These creatures will more commonly drop Silver Keys rather than its lower variant.

3) Raids and Leezpunk

The best way to get Copper Keys in Palworld is by defeating raid enemies. Periodically, this title's syndicate NPCs or wild Pals will attack your base. Successfully defeat them, and you have a chance to get Copper Keys as your reward. Leezpunk, in particular, is known to drop keys when you defeat or catch them during a raid.

What are Copper Keys?

These keys are rare loot items that can be used to open specific chests in Palworld. As of yet, three different types of keys have been spotted: Copper, Silver, and Golden. The first one seems to be the lowest variant, but that is just speculation.

The key, as seen in the inventory (Image via Pocket Pair, Inc.)

Given that Copper Keys unlock the Red Chests — which are extremely rare — it is likely that locks that fit Silver and Gold keys will be even more evasive.

How to find Red Chests in Palworld

Where to find Red Chests?

This elusive chest is seen in the game (Image via Pocket Pair, Inc.)

These chests are incredibly rare, and sadly, they do not have a specific spawn location and can appear anywhere on this title's map. They do not seem to have a spawn frequency or spawn timer either, and finding one of these will come down to sheer luck and the game's RNG.

What are Red Chests

Red-hued chests are special and available in Palworld's open lands. They are extremely rare. This title has different kinds of chests available for the players to find. The other ones that have been spotted to date are a normal chest that emits a white aura, a chest with a purple aura, and another chest with a golden aura.

These items aren't referred to as epic and legendary chests, which is the nomenclature used in other games.

The red-colored chest consumes one Copper Key and drops loot (Image via Pocket Pair, Inc.)

Rewards that can be obtained from chests besides the red ones mostly include Pal Spheres, random resources, gold, and sometimes, random items. Finding these is easy, and players should be able to spot them easily while roaming the lands.

While the Red Chests drop less gold than the other ones, their uniqueness seems to be in the fact that they drop a schematic. These special chests are known to drop Old Bow Schematic for some players. It is not known if any other such drop is offered by this chest.