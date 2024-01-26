5 best Pals for lumbering in Palworld

Having the best Pals for lumbering in Palworld becomes increasingly important as you progress through the game. Wood is needed for almost everything you craft, and if you have the right Pals for it, you won't even need to farm it on your own. Build a lumbering site in your base, and let your Pals handle all your wood gathering for you.

This article will cover the five best Pals for lumbering in Palworld.

Here are the five best Pals for lumbering in Palworld

1) Bushi

Location - Can be found in Wildlife Sanctuary No. 3

- Can be found in Wildlife Sanctuary No. 3 Work Suitability - Lumbering (Level 3), Kindling (Level 2), Transporting (Level 2), Gathering (Level 1), and Handiwork (Level 1)

- Lumbering (Level 3), Kindling (Level 2), Transporting (Level 2), Gathering (Level 1), and Handiwork (Level 1) Weakness - Water-type Pals

Bushis can be found by exploring Wildlife Sanctuary No. 3; however, you will need a flying mount to access that place, which makes them viable for the mid-game. These samurai-like creatures are one of the best Fire-type Pals, while also being highly skilled at Lumbering (Level 3). This makes them one of the best for the job.

Putting Bushis in your base will go a long way towards helping you get all the wood you need. Moreover, they also have Kindling (Level 2) and Transporting (Level 2), which makes them excellent all-rounders. Use Water-type Pals if you wish to defeat and capture Bushis for yourself.

2) Wumpo

Location - Can be found in Wildlife Sanctuary No. 2

- Can be found in Wildlife Sanctuary No. 2 Work Suitability - Lumbering (Level 3), Transporting (Level 4), Handiwork (Level 2), and Cooling (Level 2)

- Lumbering (Level 3), Transporting (Level 4), Handiwork (Level 2), and Cooling (Level 2) Weakness - Fire-type Pals

Wumpos are excellent for your base during the late game. These Pals boast some deadly moves in their arsenal, which makes them perfect for defending your base. However, they truly come into being when you ask them to take up lumbering in Palworld. Equipped with Lumbering (Level 3) and Transporting (Level 4), they can chop wood and stack it neatly in your chests.

You can find them wandering around near the Pristine Snow Field fast travel point. Be sure to carry Fire-type Pals in your party if you wish to capture one of these.

3) Eikthyrdeer

Location - Can be found near Rayne Syndicate Tower Entrance and Fort Ruins

- Can be found near Rayne Syndicate Tower Entrance and Fort Ruins Work Suitability - Lumbering (Level 2)

- Lumbering (Level 2) Weakness - Dark-type Pals

You cannot go wrong with using Eikthyrdeers for your lumbering needs in Palworld. They are one of the best starting Pals in Palworld, and usually spawn around Fort Ruins. What makes them special is the fact that they're only suitable for lumbering.

Once you deploy Eikthyrdeers in your base, you will never have to worry about them getting distracted; these deer-like creatures will toil day and night to fill your chests with wood. Their Partner Skill also enhances the efficiency of wood cutting, making them the perfect Pals for lumbering in Palworld.

4) Dinossom

Location - Can be found in Sea Breeze Archipelago and Rayne Syndicate Tower Entrance

- Can be found in Sea Breeze Archipelago and Rayne Syndicate Tower Entrance Work Suitability - Lumbering (Level 2) and Planting (Level 2)

- Lumbering (Level 2) and Planting (Level 2) Weakness - Fire-type Pals and Ice-type Pals

Dinossoms are Dragon-type and Grass-type Pals in Palworld. These spawn at around Level 10 and can be a bit tricky to take down due to their high HP. However, strong Fire-type Pals and Ice-type Pals can make short work of a Dinossom. They are adept at Lumbering (Level 2) and Planting (Level 2).

Being easy to locate, while also being adept at their work, makes Dinossom one of the best Pals to have in your base.

5) Gorirat

Location - Can be found in Mossanda Forest and Sealed Realm of the Guardian

- Can be found in Mossanda Forest and Sealed Realm of the Guardian Work Suitability - Handiwork (Level 1), Lumbering (Level 2) and Transporting (Level 3)

- Handiwork (Level 1), Lumbering (Level 2) and Transporting (Level 3) Weakness - Dark-type Pals

Apart from their strength in battle, Gorirats are also praised for their efficient lumbering in Palworld. They are designed like Gorillas and hit like one as well; be sure to stack Dark-type Pals in your party if you're looking to catch one of these for yourself.

Lumbering (Level 2) and Transporting (Level 3) make them perfect for cutting and storing wood for you in your base.

