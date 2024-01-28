5 best Pals for transporting in Palworld

Transporting in Palworld can be quite challenging, as the process is tedious. Thankfully, players can use various Pals they catch through the game to aid them in this particular endeavor. Naturally, some Pals are better suited for transporting over others, such as Vanywyrm and Warsect.

Here's a list of the five best Pals to acquire for transporting items.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the author’s opinions.

5 Pals to acquire for transporting in Palword

1) Beegarde

Elizabee and Beegardes (Image via Pocketpair, Inc.)

The official Paldeck entry goes as follows:

"A servant that pledges loyalty to Elizabee. Any that cause harm to the queen are immediately expelled from the hive.It will gladly give its life to protect its queen."

While Beegarde is substantially more difficult to catch than other Pals, it is worth the investment thanks to its Level 2 Transporting ability. So, a single Beegarde can carry multiple items across your base, especially in combination with its other skills:

Planting (Level 1)

Handiwork (Level 1)

Lumbering (Level 1)

Medicine Production (Level 1)

Transporting (Level 2)

Gathering (Level 1)

Farming (Level 1)

Beegardes are excellent Pals for transporting in Palworld and usually spawn somewhere around northeast of the initial central spawn point.

2) Helzephyr

Helzephyr in Palworld (Image via Pocketpair, Inc. || YouTube/Gaming with Abyss)

The official Paldeck entry goes as follows:

"It calls forth lightning from the depths of hell. One who dies from Helzephyr's inferno is sure to be sent to the underworld."

Another great candidate for transporting in Palworld, Helzephyrs are razor-focused on transporting alone (thanks to their Level 3 skill). As their sole skill, players may find it worthwhile to capture a bunch of these Pals and employ them to their bases. However, caution must be exercised when capturing a Helzephyr, as they are nocturnal and rather difficult to spot in the dark.

This particular Pal is found in the southwest section of the map, on an outer island from your spawn point.

3) Warsect

Warsect (Image via Pocketpair, Inc.)

The official Paldeck entry goes as follows:

"The ultra-hard armor surrounding its body is extremely strong and heat resistant. Even a napalm blast would hardly leave a scratch."

The Warsect is an excellent candidate for transporting in Palworld, largely thanks to its Level 3 Transporting ability. It can transport a maximum of 450 units in a go but is more prone to bumping into buildings and other Pals in the process.

It is highly recommended to bring lighter Pals to work alongside it. It is usually seen to spawn around the west corner of the map, far away from your spawn point. Miscellaneous stats include,

Planting (Level 1)

Handiwork (Level 1)

Lumbering (Level 3)

Transporting (Level 3)

4) Ragnahawk

Ragnahawk (Image via Pocketpair, Inc. || YouTube/Gaming with Abyss)

The official Paldeck entry goes as follows:

"Some think it is a related species to Beakon, but there is in fact no connection. It mainly eats rocks, and after many long years its beak and head have hardened to accommodate this diet."

Resembling a large red bird, the menacing Ragnahawk is great for transporting in Palworld, thanks to its Level 3 Transporting ability. They can carry a wide variety of items from and to your base while simultaneously being able to rekindle furnaces while they are working, making them very efficient at multitasking.

Catching this particular Pal can be quite the challenge, however. But once employed, they gain the following traits:

Transporting (Level 3)

Kindling (Level 3)

5) Vanywyrm

Vanywyrm (Image via Pocketpair, Inc. || YouTube/LunarGaming)

The official Paldeck entry goes as follows:

"The melodies of a flute made from the exoskeleton of a Vanwyrm are said to cross the whole mountain ranges. In ages past, such flutes were used to signal an attack."

Possessing a Level 3 Transporting ability, the Vanywrym makes for an excellent Pal for transporting in Palworld. Despite being unable to carry as much weight as a Warsect, the Vanywrym more than makes up for it via its faster transportation speed, at the cost of sanity.

This particular Pal spawns near the Abandoned Church.

Miscellaneous other stats of importance include,

Kindling (Level 1)

Transporting (Level 3)

