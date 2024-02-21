How to get unlimited Cakes in Palworld

Farming Cakes is one of the most annoying and displeasing tasks associated with breeding in Palworld. Firstly, Cakes need many ingredients, and gathering them takes a lot of time. You will need even more time to bake, and the process isn't enjoyable. So, having a way to farm this item quickly would be very handy, especially for breeders.

In this article, we will walk you through everything you need to know to farm unlimited Cakes in the game.

Farming unlimited Cakes in Palworld

Mozzarina gives Milk (Image via PPI)

First, let’s go through the ingredients needed to bake a cake in the game:

Five Flour, which can be obtained from the Mill by converting Wheat.

Eight Red Berries, which can be found throughout Palpagos Island. You can also harvest them from Berry Plantations.

Seven Milk. Keeping Mozzarina in a ranch will provide this ingredient.

Eight Eggs that you can get from Chikipi.

Two Honey that you can obtain from Beegarde.

Now, while we're going to talk about unlimited Cakes, the quantity depends on the time you can devote to this task. We will tell you how to streamline the baking process to produce more of these items in a shorter time period.

How to get Cake ingredients quickly in Palworld

While you can get the aforementioned ingredients for free by harvesting them, that can take a lot of time. You can get these items quickly if you buy them from a Wandering Merchant that can be found at Small Settlements.

Milk, Berries, and Eggs all cost 50 Gold Coins each. This can be a bit expensive, but there are many ways in which you can easily earn Gold Coins in this game.

Grow your own Wheat and Berries, as you can get more than you will ever need from the harvests. Only purchase Eggs and Milk from the Wandering Merchant.

How to bake quickly in Palworld

Jormuntide Ignis (Image via PPI)

The time needed to bake Cakes is the most annoying thing about breeding Pals. So, having more Pals with Kindling Work Suitability at your base will help you bake more efficiently.

Jormuntide Ignis is the best Pal for Kindling tasks; if you have many of these Pals at your base, baking will be done much faster than it would with others with the same ability.

Farming Lovander for unlimited Cakes in Palworld

Now, there is a way to get unlimited Cakes in Palworld by butchering Lovander. This Pal has this item as one of its Possible Drops. Palworld players have been exploiting a glitch where you can butcher your Pals without losing them. This way, you can get unlimited drops from them.

So, if you butcher Lovander using the new duplication glitch, you can get an unlimited amount of this item. Keeping Katress in your party will increase the drops from Neutral-type Pals. This will further increase the chances of Lovander dropping what you are looking for.