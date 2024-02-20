There is a new duplication glitch in Palworld that lets you get your hands on Legendary Schematics with little to no effort needed for the same. This time, you can even duplicate Pal Souls and a lot of other important resources to make your gameplay experience enjoyable. The grind for rare resources is often tedious as you level up, and this is where this glitch will come to your aid.

In this article, we will walk you through this new glitch in Palworld that lets you duplicate Pal Souls, Legendary Schematics, Ingots, and more.

How to duplicate Pal Souls in Palworld using the new duplication glitch

Meat Cleaver (Image via PPI)

We are familiar with the age-old Palworld glitch that lets you duplicate resources needed for certain craftable technology.

The new one that has surfaced helps to duplicate rare items, Pal Souls being very crucial among them. This glitch makes use of an in-game mechanic that lets you butcher Pals in Palworld.

There are only two requirements for this duplication glitch. Firstly, you will need the Meat Cleaver, which you can unlock once you reach level 12. Additionally, you will need five Ingots, 20 Wood, and five Stone to craft this technology.

The Meat Cleaver will be required to butcher the Pals and perform this duplication glitch. Besides the cleaver, you must ensure whichever Pal you want to butcher for this duplication glitch has a saddle equipped.

Jetragon gives nice loot (Image via PPI)

With the Meat Cleaver in your hand and the said Pal in your party, summon your Pal and press 4 on your keyboard or the right thumbstick on your controller to pull up the Pal Command Wheel. Once that pops up, select the Butcher option.

The butchering animation does three swings with the meat cleaver. Once the second swing finishes and the third is on its way, press the mount button. There is a small delay in the butchering animation, and this will give you the drops that you would get if the Pal would get killed without losing the Pal from your party.

You can then call it back in its Sphere and summon it again to rinse and repeat the process. You can get unlimited drops using this duplication glitch in Palworld.

Frostallion Noct drops a large amount of Pal Souls when you butcher it. So, you can carry out the duplication glitch on this monster and get an unlimited amount of Pal Souls.

How to duplicate Legendary Schematics in Palworld

Suzaku might drop Legendary Schematics (Image via PPI)

Alpha Boss Pals have a chance of dropping Legendary Schematics when you butcher them. So, performing this glitch on Alpha Bosses can potentially give you an unlimited amount of Legendary Schematics.

For instance, if you catch the level 50 Jetragon, it may drop a Legendary Rocket Launcher Schematic. Paladius and Necromus may drop Heat and Cold Resistant Metal Armor Schematics. Blazamut could give you a Legendary Assault Rifle Schematic, while Suzaku might drop you a Legendary Shotgun Schematic.