Survival games can get a bit graphic sometimes, and this holds true when you butcher Pals in Palworld. While this survival adventure title is largely enjoyable and fun to play, certain aspects paint a more sinister picture. Butchering Pals is one of the darker mechanics in Palworld that might make your stomach churn, but it is very handy at times.

Pals often pass as virtual pets for a big chunk of the player base. Like one wouldn’t want to harm their pets in real life, these hold a similar place in the players’ hearts.

However, if you want to learn how to butcher some of your Pals for rare drops and resources, this article talks about exactly what you want to know.

How to butcher Pals in Palworld for resources

Using a Meat Cleaver (Image via Pocketpair, Inc.)

Pals serve a lot of purpose in this game. Some are good for traveling across the vast expanses of Palpagos Island, others are good for fighting against enemies, and there are those that are best for tasks at your base—Pals with Work Suitability.

Besides these uses, Pals can be utilized for extracting resources like Flame Organs, Ice Organs, and Felt. If you butcher Alpha and Boss Pals, you will get a lot more useful items.

To butcher Pals in Palworld, you can follow these steps:

Equip the Meat Cleaver.

Summon the Pal that you wish to butcher for resources.

Press 4 on your keyboard or the right thumbstick on your controller to pull up the command wheel.

Click on the Butcher option.

It might make you sick, and even though the developers at Pocketpair have gone the extra mile to censor the gore, it can still be a traumatic experience, especially if you have developed a strong bond with the creature.

How to craft the Meat Cleaver in Palworld

Meat Cleaver (Image via Pocketpair, Inc.)

As mentioned, you will need the Meat Cleaver to butcher Pals in Palworld. This technology can be unlocked once you reach Level 12. You will need the following resources to craft this item:

Five Ingots

20 Wood

Five Stone

What happens after you butcher Pals in Palworld?

Pals drop several useful resources after being butchered, like how they're killed in-game. For instance, if you butcher a Sparkit, you will get Electric Organs in the process.

Butchering is not legal in this game, and if you do it beyond a certain threshold, you will trigger a Wanted status if an NPC catches you in the act.

So, it is advisable to play the game without performing illegal activities unless you're ready to deal with the consequences.

If you're new to the game, consider reading our 10 best tips for beginners. While at it, you should also learn how to craft every Sphere in Palworld.