Palworld item duplication glitch, explained

Apparently, there is a Palworld item duplication glitch that lets you get resources for free. If you have been playing the game, you probably know how tedious it can be to mine and gather resources to craft different items in Palworld. Now, some players have discovered a Palworld item duplication glitch that lets you get numerous items without breaking a sweat.

In this article, we will run you through everything you need to know about the Palworld item duplication glitch, including what it does and the procedure to acquire a huge amount of resources in-game.

What is the Palworld item duplication glitch?

Ingot is a very valuable resource that you can duplicate (Image via Pocketpair Inc.)

Like most games, Palworld has its fair share of bugs and glitches. One, in particular, has piqued the interest of the community as it greatly reduces the grind one must go through to accumulate resources.

This glitch helps you effectively duplicate items in the Palworld, thus removing the need to mine.

How to exploit the Palworld item duplication glitch

There are a few things to keep in mind while exploiting the Palworld item duplication glitch:

The higher your level, the more efficient this glitch will be for you.

Items that require a large amount of resources will give you more duplicates compared to items that cost less.

You will need to have the items in your base that you want to duplicate.

Remove all your Pals from your base. No one should be working on anything at your base.

If it is something in the game and you are not using any mods, it is not cheating.

With that out of the way, the Palworld item duplication glitch is very simple to perform. You will have to find a technology that uses the item you want to dupe for its construction. Make sure you have all the items needed for the construction in a small chest or some form of storage unit inside your base and not in your inventory.

Thereafter, go to the edge of the blue circle that marks the outer limit of your base. Press B and select the object you want to build. For instance, if you want to duplicate Ingots and Pal Fluids, you would want to build a Water Fountain, as this structure requires both items along with a healthy quantity of Stones.

Leave the base as you place the structure (Image via Pocketpair Inc.)

Stand on the edge of the base with one foot inside the blue circle and the other outside. You can select the structure you want to build after standing on the edge of the blue circle.

The next step is the tricky part of the Palworld item duplication glitch. You will have to place the item inside the base and walk out at the same time. If performed successfully, you can dismantle the structure, and the items will be deposited in your inventory. These are the duplicated resources.

How to get unlimited resources in Palworld for free

Using the Palworld item duplication glitch, you can replicate almost any item in the game, including those used to build a structure in the game. This way, you can get unlimited resources without constantly having to mine.

How to get unlimited money in Palworld

You can buy rare monsters with the money (Image via Pocketpair Inc.)

You can duplicate some rare resources like Ingots and Pal Fluids. You can also sell the duplicated resources to make a lot of money.

Technically, you can make an unlimited amount of money by selling all the duplicated resources from the Palworld item duplication glitch. You can then use this money to buy other resources and even rare Pals in Palworld.

Will you get banned for duplicating resources in Palworld using a glitch?

It is unlikely you will get banned for using a duplication glitch. Many games have had duplication glitches, and players aren't usually banned for exploiting them.

However, we cannot assure a ban-free experience if you decide to duplicate items in Palworld. Hence, be careful with what you do in the game.

