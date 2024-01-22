How to hunt Lucky Pals in Palworld

Lucky Pals in Palworld are unique variants of critters with special characteristics and skills, and finding them is a hectic job for hunters. If you’re familiar with encountering the Shinies in Pokemon games, then you can get an idea of this pursuit. Although Shiny Pokemon have unique colorways, distinguishing them from their original forms, Lucky and Normal Pals share the same color scheme.

However, there are some other features that help identify them, such as their size. One thing you need to keep in mind is that hunting Lucky Pals in the game is a time-consuming process. Also, it’s not guaranteed that you will come across these rare creatures that easily. With that said, let’s learn how to get them.

How to get Lucky Pals in Palworld

Use Pal Sphere with a high capture rate to catch a Lucky Pal in one go. (Image via Pocketpair)

You can get Lucky Pals in Palworld by learning how to spot them. They spawn randomly in the wild, and there is no specific location where you can find them. If you found one unique Pal in any discovered area, the chance of finding another one in the exact location might be equal to zero. Simply put, the chances of encountering one are very slim.

The odds of Lucky Pals are still being determined in the community, which makes discovering them in the game a tricky feat.

You have to acknowledge the fact that they are super rare and pose a challenge. Even so, here are some details that can help you identify Lucky Pals in Palworld.

They are bigger in size.

They emit a unique sound, such as the Sparkling or Glistering sound.

They have a “glow” around their body.

While traversing the overworld, you must remember these pieces of information to make your hunting an enjoyable and memorable experience.

Why catch Lucky Pals in Palworld?

Lucky and Pals sports similar Active skills. (Image via Pocketpair)

You will definitely want to catch Lucky Pals in Palworld if you are looking for strong and dedicated workers to include in your team. The productivity of your base will be boosted when delegating a job to a Lucky Pal. So, the more you catch and the more you assign them tasks, the more efficient your workflow becomes. This is because they have distinct passive skills.

Let's take a look at some of the innate passive skills these critters have:

Rare: A skill that increases work speed by +15%. Lucky: A skill that boosts Attack stat by +15%. Stronghold Strategist: A perk that increases the Player's Defense by +10%.

Therefore, not only are Lucky Pals helpful in completing tasks in Palworld, but they are also robust critters to add to one’s battle team.

Can you get breed Lucky Pals in Palworld?

Yes, you can breed Lucky Pals. However, a breeder is not guaranteed to come across Lucky critters. It's still one option to try as long as you want to find them. Remember, while some might get them, others might not. It's similar to getting lucky in Pokemon titles.

Here is a useful tip. Breeding is one way to get Pal eggs in Palworld.

