5 best Pals for kindling in Palworld

An essential part of crafting in Palworld is kindling, and ever since the game's release, players have been looking for the best Pals for kindling. Kindling is the process where Pals in Palworld can keep a stove or furnace alight or increase the flame to boost the production time. This helps produce materials and cook food faster and makes Fire-type Pals an important element to have around a base.

This article aims to offer a list of the best Pals that offer kindling level 3 and level 4 to the players and let them know what these Pals look like, where they can be found, their weaknesses, and their Partner Skills.

What are the best Pals for kindling in Palworld?

1) Jormuntide Ignis

Jormuntide Ignis is Paldeck entry number 101b and is one of the best Pals for kindling. (Image via Pocket Pair, Inc.)

Element: Fire/Dragon

Fire/Dragon Work suitability: Kindling (Level 4)

Kindling (Level 4) Weakness: Water/Ice

Water/Ice Partner skill: Stormbringer Lava Dragon

Stormbringer Lava Dragon Location: Can be found on the northwest side of the Ruined Fortress City fast travel point

Jormuntide Ignis, according to lore, was once a warrior who had been wrongly convicted and cast into the volcano. It is now said that this warrior has returned in the form of this Pal to exact revenge on those who had wronged him.

Having a serpentine appearance, Jormuntide Ignis is one of the best Pals for kindling in Palworld. It has kindling level 4, the highest level of work suitability for Pal. Aside from its strong arsenal of attacks, its highest-level kindling makes it a must-have for any player's gallery.

2) Blazehowl

Blazehowl is a Fire-type who is one of the best Pals for kindling and lumbering. (Image via Pocket Pair, Inc.)

Element: Fire

Fire Work suitability: Can be used for Kindling (Level 3) and Lumbering (Level 2)

Can be used for Kindling (Level 3) and Lumbering (Level 2) Weakness: Water

Water Partner skill: Hellflame Lion

Hellflame Lion Location: Can be found near the Plateau of Beginnings

Blazehowl has the appearance of a lion with a flaming mane. It has fiery claws that turn its prey to a crisp. Paldeck states that Blazehowl prefers raw meat, but its fiery claws always cook its hunts.

Blazehowl offers a wide variety of benefits to players, like offering a mount, a strong Pal to defend the base during raids, and, most importantly, assisting in kindling and lumbering as it is one of the few Pals that have kindling level 3 due to its affinity to fire.

3) Reptyro

Reptyro is a quadruped Pal that has flames coming out of its back. (Image via Pocket Pair, Inc.)

Element: Fire/Ground

Fire/Ground Work suitability: Can be used for Kindling (Level 3) and Mining (Level 3)

Can be used for Kindling (Level 3) and Mining (Level 3) Weakness: Water, Grass

Water, Grass Partner skill: Ore-Loving Beast

Ore-Loving Beast Location: Can be found near the Ancient Ritual Site fast travel point

Reptyro is a tortoise-like Pal that walks on its fours, and Paldeck states that magma-like blood runs through its body. Flames can be seen on top of its back, and it is said that if a large amount of water is thrown at its body, it causes a vapor explosion due to rapidly heating up.

Besides being used for mining, Reptyro is considered one of the best Pals for kindling because of its volcanic nature and origin. Additionally, it is one of the few Pals with kindling level 3. Reptyro's Partner Skill also helps improve the efficiency of mining ores while players are mounted on it.

4) Ragnahawk

Ragnahawk is a flying type that is also one of the best Pals for kindling. (Image via Pocket Pair, Inc.)

Element: Fire

Fire Work suitability: Can be used for Kindling (Level 3) and Transporting (Level 3)

Can be used for Kindling (Level 3) and Transporting (Level 3) Weakness: Water

Water Partner skill: Flame Wing

Flame Wing Location: Can be found on the north side of the Sealed Realm of the Swordmaster fast travel point

This avian creature can be distinguished from others due to its red flaming color palette, black accents, and a large fiery feather on top of its head. Paldeck states that as a Fire-type Pal, Ragnahawk likes to eat rocks, and after many years, its beak and head have adapted to this volcanic diet.

Rangnahawk can be used as a flying mount, which is great for exploring Palworld. Its Partner Skill allows players to apply fire damage when mounted on it. Since it has a fiery personality and abilities that can melt rocks, Ragnahawk is considered one of the best Pals for kindling.

5) Faleris

Faleris is a powerful Fire-type Pal that offers kindling and transporting capabilities. (Image via Pocket Pair, Inc.)

Element: Fire

Fire Work suitability: Can be used for Kindling (Level 3) and Transporting (Level 3)

Can be used for Kindling (Level 3) and Transporting (Level 3) Weakness: Water

Water Partner skill: Scorching Predator

Scorching Predator Location: Can be found on the south side of No. 3 Wildlife Sanctuary

Faleris is an avian Fire-type Pal that can be described as having a red, black, and golden color palette. It also has a mohawk on its head and a very strong beak. Paldeck states that Faleris likes to unleash flaming whirlwinds when it finds its prey. It is also known that Faleris, one of the best Pals for kindling, is recognized for its pleasant scent.

Faleris is a helpful Pal to have around as it is suitable for transport work. Most importantly, its affinity to fire and skills based around flames make it one of the best Pals for kindling. Besides that, Faleris offers a wide range of offensive options for defending bases or assisting in fights.

