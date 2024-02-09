Like a lot of games, you can sell items that you acquire in Palworld to Merchants and Black Marketeers and receive Gold Coins in exchange. You can then use the Gold Coins to purchase rare and powerful Pals that you can use in your everyday adventures on Palpagos Island.

It can be decisively easy to earn Gold Coins in the early stages of your run in Palworld. However, the higher you level up, the harder you will have to grind for the coins. As a result, selling items that you obtain from your adventures and missions can help you earn a quick buck.

In this article, we will talk about a few items that you can sell to earn a healthy amount of Gold Coins in Palworld.

7 best items to sell in Palworld

7) Nails

Nails in the game (Image via Pocket Pair Inc)

Nails are an easy commodity to make and sell from some quick cash. You can make Nails using Ingots, which can be made from ore using a Pal with Kindling Work Suitability. Each Nail is worth 160 Gold Coins, and one Ingot will give you two Nails. So, if you have 50 Ingots, you can produce 100 Nails and sell them for 16,000 Gold Coins.

6) Pizza

Making a Pizza (Image via Pocket Pair Inc)

This is something that you can try to do towards the end of the game. This is because you will need the Electric Kitchen to cook Pizza, and this technology can be unlocked with Technology Points once you reach level 41.

It is very easy to get the ingredients needed to cook Pizzas in Palworld. You will need:

Berries

Flour

Tomatoes

Milk

You can harvest all of these ingredients at your base fairly easily. Set up a Ranch, a Berry Plantation, a Wheat Plantation, and a Mill. You can then make a Pizza in the Electric Kitchen and sell it for 290 Gold Coins.

5) Precious Materials

Precious Plume (Image via Pocket Pair Inc)

Items like Precious Felt and Precious Plume fetch really high prices when sold to merchants. These precious items can be obtained by capturing or killing bosses and Alpha Pals in Palworld.

Precious items can be sold exclusively to Merchant NPCs and do not serve any other purpose in the game. So, if you are hoarding these items in your base, it would be advisable to sell them and earn some Gold Coins that you can use to purchase a wide array of useful things.

4) Extra Schematics

Uncommon Schematics are easy to get (Image via Pocket Pair Inc)

Normal Schematics can fetch you 1,000 Gold Coins if you sell them to the Merchants. You will come across chests throughout the vast expanses of Palpagos Island. Opening them with keys will sometimes give you schematics. You might receive duplicate schematics from these chests which you can sell to the Merchant NPC for a decent amount of Gold Coins.

3) Gemstones

Gemstones (Image via Pocket Pair Inc)

Gemstones can be sold to the Merchant NPC for a nice profit. Gemstones like Sapphire and Diamond can be found in chests spread all over Palpagos Island. So, whenever you are on your adventures, watch for these chests. Make sure to go out of route if you must to locate them as you can get a nice profit by selling these Gemstones.

2) Gear

Old Bow (Image via Pocket Pair Inc)

There may come a circumstance where you accidentally craft an expensive gear in Palworld that you already have on you. Since repairing items in the game is faster and cheaper than crafting new ones, it is advisable to repair items whenever one is about to be broken.

In such cases, you can sell your duplicate gear, and it can fetch a lot of Gold Coins. For instance, selling a Mega Shield can get you 3,120 Gold Coins.

1) Pals

Dinossom Lux in Palworld (Image via Pocket Pair Inc)

Pals are by far the most lucrative source of Gold Coins in this game. You can not only catch these monsters to gain XP and level up quickly, but you can also sell them to NPCs for many Gold Coins.

For instance, you can sell a level 32 Dinossom Lux for 21,294 Gold Coins and a level 10 Gumoss for 196 Gold Coins. So, depending on the level and rarity of the Pal, the amount of coins will also vary.