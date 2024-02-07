10 Palworld base-building tips to build like a pro

Some Palworld base-building tips can help turn your castle from a matchbox to something worthy of a medieval ruler. Knowing the best strategies is beneficial if you want a base with optimal functionality and automated manufacturing of essential resources like ammunition, Spheres, and food.

This article discusses a few Palworld base-building tips to elevate your building and survival.

10 best Palworld base-building tips to build the best bases in the game

1) Eliminate the "Not enough support" error

Not enough support (Image via Pocketpair, Inc.)

The first Palworld base-building tip is to get rid of a common error message. If you're laying down the floor or roof panels above a foundation, you might get an error message saying, “Not enough support,” which can be highly annoying and disrupt your build flow.

This usually happens when you lay down roof panels without any supporting infrastructure. The good thing about foundations (support structures) is that they don’t need to be connected to the roof to count as support. They can be laid down, and the game will recognize them as support.

2) Build foundations into the ground

A structure in the ground (Image via Pocketpair, Inc.)

You can build roads for navigating around your base with Stone Foundations. While building these, place your camera a bit away from your character. This will allow you to clip the foundation through the ground, making it look like a structure has been built into the soil.

This Palworld base-building tip has numerous uses, the most important being building foundations for the entire base.

3) Organize your base build

Connected paths (Image via Pocketpair, Inc.)

Whenever you build a base, use the previous Palworld base-building tip to build a few support lines that will let you build whatever you imagine. Building the support lines won't burden you with the “Not enough support” error, and you won't worry about building new structure foundations in the middle of your creative boom.

You can also plan out your base with these foundation lines. If you want to have segregated sections in your base for various activities, you can easily plan them out before starting the build so that you don’t encounter any issues later.

4) Connect structures at different elevations

Building on uneven terrain (Image via Pocketpair, Inc.)

If you build your base on uneven terrain, connect the different sections of the base to make it look more cohesive. This Palworld base-building tip lets you make your builds look complete without having gaps and fissures.

While no in-game mechanic lets you do this by default, we've found a workaround. Once you reach an elevated part of the terrain, you'll notice that you can snap one foundation or roof to the rest of the base. The game won’t permit connecting more with a default snapping as the “Not enough support” error will pop up.

However, you can use the free build to roughly align the successive foundations with the last one you placed on the elevated region. So, whatever you build here will look like a continuity of the rest of the build.

5) Build a half-platform or a podium

A half-podium (Image via Pocketpair, Inc.)

A half-podium is extremely handy for placing workbenches and other small technologies to make them easily accessible. You can build this using a foundation and staircase; clip the stairs through the ground to reduce their visible length on the surface.

Build a foundation with half of the structure sticking above the ground. Then, build a set of stairs that snap to the foundation. Note that you cannot connect the stairs to the foundation if you have another base structure in front. This is another Palworld base-building tip to help you add flavor to your builds.

6) Plan ahead

Give more dimension to your builds (Image via Pocketpair, Inc.)

Having a basic matchbox-style base is boring and hinders productivity. You don't want everything to be cramped up in the same room or level in your base. Always have your base planned before starting the build. This Palworld base-building tip will significantly streamline your building process.

Besides pre-planing your base, use different building structures to make your base more attractive. For instance, Defensive Walls make your build look less bland.

7) Build balconies with roof panels

A balcony at a base (Image via Pocketpair, Inc.)

Use roof panels and a few triangles to build a protruding balcony from any room in your base. As mentioned, a foundation must be built before placing the roof panel.

Once that is done, lay down the roof panel and connect the triangles to the panel to make it look like a balcony you can unwind on after a long day of exploration and adventure. This Palworld base-building tip will help you make your base look more exciting and busy rather than monotonous.

8) Bigger is better

Big bases are better overall (Image via Pocketpair, Inc.)

Build multiple-storeyed bases to prevent yourself from feeling suffocated in small rooms. This will be a life-saving Palworld base-building tip for those with claustrophobia. One can feel more at ease with rooms with roofs that sit two or more storeys above your head.

Bigger buildings also give you more room to play around, allowing more creativity with your builds.

9) Choose the terrain wisely

A flat surface is best for bases (Image via Pocketpair, Inc.)

This is one of the most crucial Palworld base-building tips. Choose a nice place to build your base as you'll be spending much game time at your base. Scour the map for an optimal building location.

The ideal base location in Palworld is often subjective, but there are a few prerequisites:

A flat surface for efficient building

An area that doesn't come with a pathway for enemies to raid your base

You can use Jetragon to roam the vast lands of Palpagos Island and find a suitable place for your build. To learn how to catch this beast, check out our article on everything you should know about Jetragon.

10) Avoid using wood for most of your build

Stone bases are better than wood (Image via Pocketpair, Inc.)

This Palworld base-building tip will save you hours of pain and agony. You will often run into Fire-type enemies like Incineram raiding your base. There will also be times when NPCs raid your base with weapons capable of doing fire damage.

In such scenarios, having stone structures will prevent your base from burning down. Also, stone structures have a higher durability, which means they can take more hits and won't require constant maintenance. This Palworld base-building tip is vital as you do not want your hard work to be burned down in minutes.

Talking about durability, if you build your structures within the blue circle that marks the boundary of your base, they won’t be subject to decay. These structures will not degrade over time, and you will not have to worry about them disappearing.

