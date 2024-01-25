Jetragon in Palworld: Where to find, skills, item drops, and more

Jetragon soars in the scorching landscapes of the Volcanic Archipelago in Palworld. The powerful Dragon-type Pal captivates adventurers with its fiery prowess, offering unmatched aerial mobility and devastating fire-based attacks. In this guide, we will delve into the depths of Palworld's west, uncovering the secrets of Jetragon's lair, its skills, and the valuable items it drops upon defeat.

Before confronting Jetragon, it's crucial to equip yourself with heat-resistant gear to withstand the scorching temperatures of the volcanic region. Thermal-resistant armor and accessories will prove invaluable in ensuring your survival during the fierce aerial battle. Additionally, selecting Pal partners with resistance to fire-based attacks can provide a strategic advantage.

Where to find Jetragon in Palworld

Jetragon's location in the game (Image via Pocket Pair, Inc.)

To embark on the quest for Jetragon, adventurers must prepare for a sizzling ascent to its volcanic nest. The majestic creature can be found north of the Beach of Everlasting Summer teleport point at the coordinates -789, -321.

Standing proudly at Level 50, Jetragon is a formidable opponent, making the journey to its lair a challenging but rewarding endeavor.

Jetragon in Palworld: All skills

Jetragon using its skills (Image via Pocket Pair, Inc.)

Jetragon's arsenal of skills is as impressive as its jet-like appearance. The legendary Pal boasts a variety of Dragon- and Fire-type attacks that can overwhelm opponents and turn the tide of battle. Its pool of attacks and skills are as follows:

Spirit Fire (Level 1) : The fireballs detonate after a brief distance, generating smaller fireballs that disperse forward.

: The fireballs detonate after a brief distance, generating smaller fireballs that disperse forward. Dragon Burst (Level 7) : Swiftly discharges draconic energy, causing damage to those in its proximity.

: Swiftly discharges draconic energy, causing damage to those in its proximity. Flare Storm (Level 15) : Creates two flaming tornadoes on either side before propelling them toward an enemy.

: Creates two flaming tornadoes on either side before propelling them toward an enemy. Draconic Breath (Level 22) : Exhales breath infused with draconic energy, inflicting continuous damage to targets in front of it.

: Exhales breath infused with draconic energy, inflicting continuous damage to targets in front of it. Beam Comet (Level 30) : Takes flight at enemies on illuminated wings while simultaneously unleashing countless beams. These beams explode upon impact.

: Takes flight at enemies on illuminated wings while simultaneously unleashing countless beams. These beams explode upon impact. Fire Ball (Level 40) : The ball erupts over a wide area upon impact.

: The ball erupts over a wide area upon impact. Dragon Meteor (Level 50): Summons numerous small meteorites and hurls them at an enemy.

Furthermore, Jetragon has the Aerial Missile as its Partner Skill in Palworld, enabling it to function as an airborne mount and swiftly launch missiles from a mounted launcher. It's advisable to study its attack patterns and weaknesses to formulate an effective strategy during the encounter.

Jetragon in Palworld: Item drops

Defeating Jetragon rewards adventurers with a selection of valuable items that can be used for crafting and enhancing gear.

The items dropped by Jetragon include Pure Quartz, Polymer, Carbon Fiber, and Diamond. These coveted resources are highly sought after in Palworld, making the battle against Jetragon not only a test of skill but also a lucrative opportunity for resource acquisition.

Jetragon in Palworld: Work suitability

Jetragon is somewhat specialized, providing support in a single work category. Its functionality is limited to Gathering work exclusively. However, given its proficiency at Level 3 Gathering, it proves to be highly adept and beneficial in this specific aspect.