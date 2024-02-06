5 best Palworld passive skills and how to get them

In the expansive universe of Palworld, having the right passive skills for your Pals can be a game-changer. These skills are crucial for mastering the art of combat and ensuring your survival in the game. Possessing Pals with powerful passive skills significantly influences your strategy in battles, how you manage your base, and your overall interaction with the title's diverse environment.

This article explores the five best passive skills in Palworld and provides guidance on how to acquire them.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's views.

What are the 5 best Palworld passive skills?

1) Artisan

Passive Skill Artisan (Image via Pocket Pair, Inc.)

Description: Work Speed +50%.

The Artisan skill is a must-have for Palworld players who prioritize base building and crafting. With a whopping 50% increase in work speed, Pals equipped with this skill can gather resources, craft items, and build structures at an incredibly fast pace, making base expansion and maintenance a breeze.

2) Swift

Passive Skill Swift in the game (Image via Pocket Pair, Inc.)

Description: 30% increase to movement speed, applicable in combat and while working at your base.

Mobility is key in Palworld, whether you're working, fighting, or fleeing. The Swift passive skill ensures that your Pals move 30% faster. This allows for quicker base progress, faster navigation across the vast map, and an edge in dodging enemy attacks during combat.

3) Lucky

Passive Skill Lucky in the game (Image via Pocket Pair, Inc.)

Description: Work Speed +15% and Attack +15%.

A balanced choice for those who engage equally in combat and work, the Lucky skill enhances both the offensive capabilities and productivity of your Pals. This dual benefit makes Pals with the Lucky skill versatile companions, capable of excelling in multiple situations.

4) Musclehead

Passive Skill Musclehead in the game (Image via Pocket Pair, Inc.)

Description: Attack +30% but Work Speed -50%.

For players who lean heavily into the combat aspects of Palworld, Musclehead is an attractive option. It significantly boosts your Pal's attack power at the cost of halving their work speed, making them formidable foes in battle but less effective in tasks around the base.

5) Legend

Passive Skill Legend in the game (Image via Pocket Pair, Inc.)

Description: Attack +20%, Defense +20%, and Movement Speed +15%

Legend is a rare and powerful passive skill that offers a comprehensive boost to a Pal's combat abilities and movement speed. It's ideal for players seeking to create a nearly invincible Pal capable of both dealing and taking damage, as well as moving swiftly across the battlefield.

How to get passive skills in Palworld

Breeding can give you the desired Passive Skill (Image via Pocket Pair, Inc.)

1) Catching more copies

Since passive skills are randomized upon catching a Pal, one basic method of obtaining a desired skill is by catching multiple copies of the same Pal until you get the one with the preferred passive skill.

2) Breeding

Breeding in Palworld is another strategy to acquire specific passive skills. By placing two Pals in a Breeding Farm, their offspring can inherit passive skills from their parents. While this method is not guaranteed to pass on the best skill immediately, selective breeding and chain breeding can eventually lead to a Pal offspring with the desired passive skills.

3) Pal Merchant or Black Marketeer

For a more direct approach, players can purchase Pals with specific passive skills from the Pal Merchant or the Black Marketeer. Though the availability of Pals with rare skills like Legend or Lucky is limited in these venues, once obtained, these abilities can be propagated through breeding.

Remember, catching the Black Marketeer for their stock requires a minimum of Level 40 due to their lower catch rate.

The passive skills of your Pals can dramatically shape your experience in Palworld. Whether you're focused on combat, crafting, or a balance of both, choosing the right skills is crucial.

By utilizing the methods outlined above - catching, breeding, and purchasing - you can assemble a team of Pals that perfectly complements your playstyle, making your journey through Palworld both efficient and exhilarating.

