Some good base building tips in Palworld can go a long way toward enhancing your experience. The game asks you to build a base from the moment you spawn into the world. Now, the rush might make you panic, resulting in choosing a poor spot for your base's foundation. Not only is this inconvenient in the long run, but it'll also have a massive effect during the early hours of your journey.

An unoptimized base can lead to a ton of grief in Palworld. However, you don't have to worry about that, as this article will give you the best base building tips in Palworld.

Note: Parts of this article are subjective and reflect the writer's views.

Here are the best base building tips in Palworld

Always pick a good spot for your base (Image via Pocketpair)

The best thing you can do with your base in Palworld is to always be extra careful about its location. A good location is close to crucial materials like wood, stone, and, most importantly, ores. You'll also want to ensure your base isn't in an open area because this will make you more susceptible to raids.

As far as the best base building tips in Palworld go, you cannot go wrong with being more careful about which Pals you have stationed in your base. You'll want to select the right Pals during the beginning because these little guys are going to work on your base for you. For example, you can put a Cattiva in your base, and they will collect wood and stones for you while you're out exploring.

There are tons of other Pals who can complete different tasks for you around your base; take a look at the Palworld Paldeck to learn more about your Pals' abilities.

Another excellent base building tip in Palworld is to monitor the sanity of your Pals. As the little guys labor away for your base, their sanity levels will start to fall. Building a hot spring and topping up the feeding bowl is an excellent way to keep your Pals happy.

Palworld base built in a suitable location. (Image via Pockerpair)

As long as you have these three things on lock, your Palworld base will gradually grow from being a simple base to being a home for you and your Pals. Let's recall all the best base building tips in Palworld:

Choose a good spot with easy access to ores, wood, and stone.

Select the right Pals to station in your base; Cativa, Lamballs, and Chikipins are best for the early game.

Keep your Pals happy by stocking up on food and building a hot spring for them.

Now, you're all set to build an amazing Palworld base. Check out the ten Palworld tips for beginners if you're someone starting off this game.